Things I Like – August 14, 2020

An old photo with the electronic date in the picture

Assateague Road

Splitting a dozen jumbos with my wife

A blue, cloudless sky on the beach

Hearing church bells in Berlin

Lazy pool days

A backyard horseshoe pit

Going a day without hearing “it’s a COVID thing”

A well-ventilated attic

Taking in the Air Show far from crowds

The surf a day after a storm passes

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.