OCEAN CITY — During his weekly briefing on all things related to COVID-19 and the resort area, the city manager reported there were flaws in statistics that showed Worcester County trending as a potential hot spot and that enforcement of the relatively new mask requirement on the Boardwalk was going well.Each week throughout the COVID-19… Read more »
BERLIN – A property owner shared plans to build an 80-unit apartment complex on North Main Street with town officials this week.Engineer John Salm met with the Berlin Planning Commission Wednesday to talk about his plans for Victorian Oaks, an 80-unit luxury apartment complex on seven acres on North Main Street. Commission members were quick… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Hitting mid-August, the Ocean City Beach Patrol still has a full complement of lifeguards maintaining the stands, but planning for the annual education drain in the remaining weeks of summer continues to be a moving target.Each August, the Ocean City Beach Patrol, like most resort enterprises, starts to feel the education drain… Read more »
BERLIN – Berlin officials agreed to write off half of the $3.4 million debt the town’s sewer fund owes to its general fund.The Berlin Town Council voted Monday to approve a staff recommendation to forgive about $1.7 million of the $3.4 million sewer fund debt. In writing it off, officials agreed that quarterly financial reports… Read more »