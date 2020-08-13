BERLIN – Officials are hoping a new youth league will attract children to the sport of field hockey.

Beginning next month, the Worcester County Department of Recreation and Parks will host a new youth field hockey league.

“We had some residents in the Berlin area who had requested for field hockey to be an option for the youth in the area,” said Program Manager Kelly Buchanan.

Officials said the new program is designed to introduce the basic skills of field hockey through station exercises, fun games and drills. Participants will then apply the skills they learn to small scrimmage games.

“We are going to learn the fundamentals of field hockey and practice skills that are used in the game,” Buchanan said. “They will also compete against other teams in the league.”

The league, open to grades K-8, will run Sept. 12-Oct. 31. Buchanan said youth participating in the program will meet twice a week.

“There will be one weeknight, and everyone plays on Saturdays …,” she said. “The times vary depending on the age groups.”

As part of the youth field hockey program, the department will host an interest night on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex.

“It’s a 90-minute introductory experience for kids to try the sport before they sign up,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan noted the clinic is free and open to those interested in playing field hockey, and registration is not required.

“A lot of children have never played field hockey,” she said. “This night will be free to boys and girls interested in playing.”

The youth field hockey league will be held at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex in Berlin from Sept. 12 through Oct. 31. Registration is $35 and $30 for each additional child.

Marketing Program Manager Brianna Dix said the league will be similar in structure to the department’s basketball and soccer programs.

“For field hockey we are following the same structure, but it’s a new sport to the Berlin area,” she said.

Buchanan encouraged youth to participate.

“Sports definitely help children develop character and develop relationships,” she said. “It also teaches responsibility and is important for socialization.”

For more information, contact Buchanan at 410-632-2144 ext. 2503, or email kbuchanan@co.worcester.md.us. The deadline to register is Sept. 8.