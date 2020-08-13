Bank Adds Board Member

OCEAN CITY – Bank of Ocean City announced Lauren Harper has been elected to join the Board of Directors.

Harper is a CPA for Faw Casson & Co., LLP where her core specializations are litigation support, tax planning, business consulting, fraud investigation and prevention, and tax compliance and consulting. Harper first began her employment with Faw Casson in 1996 and became a partner in 2012.

Harper is a 1993 graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administrations. She has attended various courses in fraud presented by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. She has also attended courses in auditing, accounting, and tax presented by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Maryland and Pennsylvania Societies of Certified Public Accounts and the New York University Institute on Federal Taxation. She became a Certified Fraud Examiner in 1996.

“I would like to personally welcome Lauren Harper to the Board of Directors for Bank of Ocean City,” said Bank of Ocean City President/CEO Reid Tingle. “We are honored to add Lauren’s expertise in Accounting and Fraud Investigation to our Board and look forward to incorporating Lauren’s extensive education and experience. Lauren will be a true asset on our board as she shares our dedication to serving the community.”

Promotion Announced

SALISBURY – The Bank of Delmarva President/CEO John W. Breda recently announced Alyssa Anderson was promoted within the corporation. Anderson joined the bank in 2018. She was recently promoted to the role of Branch Manager and loan officer for the North Ocean City location. Anderson has been in the financial industry for over six years. She currently resides in Willards.

County Names New Planner

SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Commissioners named Laraine Buck as the new emergency management planner within Worcester County Emergency Services (WCES).

Buck brings 17 years of experience in emergency services to this position. Prior to joining Worcester County Government (WCG), she served as deputy director, emergency management safety coordinator, and risk manager within Wicomico County Emergency Services. She was a member of the Salisbury Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter and a fire police officer, while serving as a member of the Board of Trustees and secretary for Station 1 with the Salisbury Fire Department and Station 9 with the Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Buck earned her Maryland Professional Emergency Management Program certification, along with numerous key program certifications through both the National Incident Management System and Incident Command System.

In her role with Worcester County government, Buck will take the lead in planning, developing, and maintaining the Worcester County Emergency Operations Plan, Hazard Mitigation Plan, and other emergency management and Homeland Security related plans, policies, procedures, guidelines, and documents. She will also oversee emergency instructional materials and public programs, including Community Emergency Response Training (CERT).

Stroke Center Recognized

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center and its Stroke Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

Peninsula Regional earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

“A stroke patient loses 1.9 million neurons each minute stroke treatment is delayed. This recognition further demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced stroke treatments to patients quickly and safely. We’re dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart

Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Dr. Muneshwar Tiwari of Peninsula Regional Neurology and Peninsula Regional’s Stroke Medical Director. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

Peninsula Regional Medical Center additionally received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award.