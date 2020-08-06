OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on first-degree assault charges last weekend after threatening one woman with a stun gun and striking another in the head with a liquor bottle.

Around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel at 20th Street in response to a 911 call reporting an assault. The caller told Ocean City Communications the person they were calling about said she had been assaulted by 12 people.

OCPD officers arrived and located Dezerae Waple, 32, of Harrisburg, Pa., in the parking lot with her top undone and her breasts exposed. According to police reports, Waple was highly intoxicated and told police she had been locked out of her room and had gone to the front desk.

Waple reportedly told police she had just returned from a night out at an uptown bar, but it was now over three hours since the bar closed. Waple reportedly told police she went to the front office of the hotel and began to pound on the door. She reportedly told police 12 people then exited a hotel room and assaulted and stole a stun gun from her purse.

Officers interviewed several witnesses in the area who each said Waple had been roaming around the hotel walkways and parking lot screaming with her breasts exposed. Waple then began to pound and kick multiple hotel doors and eventually punched and kicked the door of the front office, which was closed at that hour.

One female witness told police she exited her room and told Waple to stop banging on the door because she was going to break the glass. According to police reports, Waple then produced a stun gun from her purse, arced the weapon and approached the witness. The witness told police Waple attempted to strike her with the stun gun, but a male witness in the area was able to knock it out of Waple’s hand. Another female witness in the area grabbed the stun gun and hid it so Waple could not access it again, according to police reports.

Waple then allegedly turned her attention to the female witness who had recovered and hid the stun gun. According to police reports, Waple struck that witness in the head with an empty tequila bottle. The bottle did not break when it hit the victim’s head, but shattered when it hit the ground.

A scuffle continued between Waple and the group, which ended when police arrived. One female witness gave the officers the Taser Waple had attempted to use on them. Waple was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and was later released after posting a $25,000 bond.