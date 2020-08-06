SALISBURY – The Wicomico County Council is seeking candidates for the position of county executive.

On July 26, Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver, age 67, passed away after a months-long battle with liver cancer.

The county charter states that when a vacancy in the office of county executive occurs after the first 12 months of a term, the position must be filled by resolution with a majority vote of the county council within 45 days after the vacancy occurs.

To that end, the council is seeking candidates for the position of county executive.

As Culver was a Republican, nominees must be of the same political affiliation. The successor will serve the remainder of Culver’s four-year term.

Candidates must be a resident of Wicomico County, as well as a qualified voter of Wicomico County for at least five years immediately preceding appointment.

Candidates must be 25 years of age and may not hold any other office of profit in federal, state, county or municipal government during the term in office. The county executive is not eligible for appointment to any compensated county office or position, except as a county council member, for one year after the termination of the term in office.

“As Mr. Bob Culver was a registered Republican, the Wicomico County Council is seeking registered Republicans with the above qualifications who are interested in being nominated for appointment as County Executive for the remainder of the current term,” a statement from the legislative body reads. “The new County Executive shall receive compensation of $85,000 annually.”

Candidates are asked to submit a resume with a biography, as well as a completed job application, to the Wicomico County Council administrator at P.O. Box 870, Salisbury, MD 21803.

All applications must be postmarked by Aug. 11. For more information, contact Council Administrator Laura Hurley at 410-548-4696, or email lhurley@wicomicocounty.org.

In February, Culver announced he had been diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, a form of primary liver cancer. Testing revealed the cancer had spread to 70% of the organ.

As a result of Culver’s death, Director of Administration John Psota will serve as acting county executive.

A public memorial service for Culver will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.