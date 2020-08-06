ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Avoid adding to the tension around you. Even a well-meant reaction against something you perceive as unfair could be misunderstood. Let things calm down, and then talk about it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s a good time for romance for unattached Bovines, and a good time for reinforcing the bonds between partners. Children’s needs are important during the latter part of the week.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A compliment from a surprising source sends you wafting way up into the clouds, where — sorry to say — your view of what’s going on is obscured. Come on down and face some reality.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Even a family-loving person like you sometimes can feel you’re at the end of the line with contentious kinfolk. But things can work out. Remember that it’s better to talk than walk.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A job-related move might hold more positive surprises than you’d expected. Go into it with confidence, and look for all the advantages it offers. Then decide what you’ll do with what you find.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Driving yourself too hard to get something done on a deadline you set up can backfire. Ease into a more realistic finish date, and add more breaks to your work schedule.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your sense of humor can brighten any dark period, and your laughter can dispel those gray clouds swirling around you. The weekend presents a surprising but welcome change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Be careful about the words you use, especially in touchy situations. The old Chinese saying that the spoken word is silver, but the unspoken gold could well apply here.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Some facts could emerge to shed light on unresolved past problems. What you learn also might help explain why a once-warm relationship suddenly cooled down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Don’t let your pride get in the way of checking into what could be a great new opportunity. Get the facts first, and worry about procedure and protocol later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A health problem in the family might have other relatives assuming that, as before, you’ll take over the health-care duties. Surprise them and insist they share in the caretaking.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A series of changes can be unsettling, but in the long run, it can pay off with new perspectives on what you plan to do. Keep your mind open to the possibilities that might well lie ahead.

BORN THIS WEEK: You might be under a “royal” sign, but you have a wonderful way of embracing everyone as an equal.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.