Battle On To Save Air Trooper Service OCEAN CITY — With a decision on possibly eliminating one of the Maryland State Police (MSP) Aviation medevac units on the Eastern Shore still looming, the local area's state senator last week fired off a letter requesting a reverse in the proposed budget cut.During its July meeting, the state's Board of Public Works (BPW) considered…

The Dispatch To Hold Berlin Candidate Zoom Sessions Next Month BERLIN – In September, The Dispatch will host two planned virtual town halls with candidates for the open Berlin Mayor and Council seats.On Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., candidates for the town's mayoral seat will be featured in an extensive question-and-answer session with Editor Steve Green and Staff Writer Charlene Sharpe. Each candidate will…

Parents Reflect On 'No-Win Situation' For County Students, Teachers NEWARK – Parents and teachers this week are adjusting to the news that the school year will begin virtually for the Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) community.Last Thursday, Superintendent Lou Taylor announced that the school year would begin with distance learning, Stage One of the "Responsible Return" model, for all students. Officials plan to reevaluate…