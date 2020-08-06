Things I Like – August 7, 2020

Seeing my kids reading in the summer

How the NBA’s bubble is working

Sunny Fridays off

Rainy Mondays working

An old bathing suit that still fits

Cold fruit on the beach

When I know my wife is relaxing

Well-maintained brick sidewalks

An old typewriter on a desk

Cooling my truck off remotely

When a landscape project is completed

