Open Houses Of The Week – August 7, 2020

by
OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
New Construction
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Mary McCracken
Long & Foster
410-430-7302

OCEAN PINES
11322 River Run Ln
River Run
Golf & Marina
Community
Sat 11-2
3BR/2.5BA Home
Debbie Bennington
Berkshire Hathaway
410-603-8065

OCEAN VIEW
12 John Hall Dr. 19
Sat 10-1
5BR/3.5BA/2500SF
End-Unit Townhouse
3 Miles to Beach
Fully-Furnished
Mike McDowell
Coldwell Banker
302-569-5936

MILLVILLE
30193 Seashore Park
Bishops Landing
Sat 12-2
3BR/2BA/2200SF
Amenity-Filled
Community
Christine McCoy
Coldwell Banker
302-339-5368