The husband-and-wife team of Jim and Rose Halvorsen are pictured on a recent shoot. Submitted Photos

OCEAN CITY – A couple’s lifelong passion for photography has turned into a new bayside business.

Last month, Jim and Rose Halvorsen launched OC Yacht Shots, a bayside photography business that captures vacationers aboard their watercraft.

“This was just a natural fit for us,” Jim said, “to be able to be outside and by the water.”

Stationed at the Free Fishing Pier near 3rd Street, the Halvorsens – donning bright pink shirts and displaying a bright pink OC Yacht Shots banner – spend the morning hours Friday through Monday taking pictures of people aboard private yachts, stand up paddleboards and anything in between.

“It’s a memento of your family vacation,” Rose said.

Having recently retired, Jim and Rose decided to pursue their own business in the resort town they’ve come to know and love.

While they both share an interest in photography, Jim delved into his hobby upon retirement. His landscape and wildlife shots are often featured on his social media page, Jim Halvorsen Photography.

“We both did it sporadically …,” he said. “When I retired, my camera broke and I got a really nice camera. I wound up getting really into it.”

While his landscape photography provides a creative outlet, Jim said OC Yacht Shots provides an opportunity to interact with others.

“Every picture gets retouched,” he said, “and when I go back and look at how much fun everybody’s having it really makes it worthwhile.”

The large banner and bright pink shirts make it easy for boaters and recreationalists to find OC Yacht Shots.

At the end of each day pictures are uploaded to the company’s website, where individuals can purchase a digital copy for $20.

“We don’t sell a print,” Jim said. “We just sell an image that you can enlarge as much as you’d like. They are all high resolution.”

The Halvorsens likened their new business to ‘scopes, but on the water.’ In the last month, Jim has captured pictures of couples donning Washington Capitals jerseys, a man holding up his fresh catch, and families exploring the coastline on commercial watercraft. On a busy morning, Jim takes an average of 50 shots an hour.

“It seems to me that the families are the people who love getting pictures of themselves on a boat, whether they rent it or they own it,” he said. “It’s a nice family shot, and everybody is happy and waving.”

The Halvorsens are also exploring partnerships with bayside businesses that rent out boats and jet skis.

“We’re really grateful for the way local businesses have embraced our idea and want to work with us,” Jim said.

For now, OC Yacht Shots – dubbed “the pink paparazzi” – operates during the morning hours near 3rd Street and the bay.

“We only shoot in the morning here because the sun cooperates,” Jim noted.

In the future, however, the owners hope to expand the business by adding a pontoon boat for taking pictures on the water.

“We’re going to grow …,” Rose said. “We wanted to go out first and test the waters. And so far, so good.”

For more information, visit ocyachtshots.com, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram to view the “Shot of the Day.” OC Yacht Shots operates Friday through Monday, 9 a.m. to noon, although hours may vary depending on weather.

“Don’t forget to smile and wave,” Rose said.