BERLIN – The library is now taking appointments for limited services as it begins the next phase of its gradual reopening plan.

Last week, the Worcester County Library began the “library by appointment” phase of its reopening plan at the Ocean Pines and Pocomoke branches.

As the name suggests, the phase will allow the library to reintroduce several services to the public by appointment only. Services include computer use – in 45-minute sessions – copier access and library card registration.

In May, library officials began the process of outlining plans for reopening the library branches as statewide recovery phases are introduced.

Since that time, the library has slowly brought staff back into the branches and opened its book returns. The library also introduced its Library To-Go program, a contactless pickup service for books and materials.

“To me, the computer usage has been the hardest thing because it’s a service we can’t replicate …,” Library Director Jennifer Ranck said earlier this year. “We have WiFi on 24 hours a day, but that means you have to own a device and not everyone is in that position.”

As part of the “library by appointment” phase, all staff and patrons will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

“Depending on the number of cases in Worcester County, we may be forced to return to previous restrictions, and we apologize in advance should this become necessary,” a published update from the library reads. “We also want to note that the risk of entering a public facility is your own.”

Library patrons will not be able to browse book collections or newspapers, or have access to one-on-one computer help or meeting rooms. However, virtual programs, including Summer Reading, will continue. The library will also continue to offer Printing To-Go and Library To-Go. Library book drops are now open for returning items.

“Library-to-Go is offered for materials currently available at the branch you are visiting,” the update reads. “We are currently unable to transfer items between branches.”

Library appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

To make a computer reservation, as well as appointments to use the copier or obtain a library card, call the Ocean Pines branch at 410-208-4014 or the Pocomoke branch at 410-957-0878. The library requests that one appointment per person per week be made at this time.