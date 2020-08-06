BERLIN – The Berlin Fiddlers Convention will not take place next month as COVID-19 remains a concern.

“This event has been a favorite of visitors and locals for almost three decades and will be sorely missed by all,” the Berlin Chamber of Commerce statement read. “Unfortunately, the global pandemic and the very thing that makes our narrow streets such an endearing venue also prevent us from responsibly hosting a large-scale event and ensure the safety of our visitors, musicians, vendors, sponsors, merchants and volunteers.”

Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director, said she understood the reasoning behind the cancelation, as the event was three days and drew large crowds of both performers and attendees.

“The decision to cancel the Fiddlers Convention was up to the members of the chamber,” she said. “We were going to support their decision regardless.”

In the spring, as coronavirus prompted shutdowns of schools and businesses, town leaders decided not to allow any large gatherings or events in town until after Labor Day. As a result, events like the annual Berlin Bathtub Races and the Memorial Day parade were canceled. The only event not canceled or postponed so far this summer was the Peach Festival, which was scaled down significantly and renamed Berlin Peach Day, so as not to encourage crowding. Attendees were able to get peach themed products at various town businesses, participate in a scavenger hunt and purchase peaches at the Taylor House Museum.

“I am very pleased the Berlin Heritage Foundation proceeded with a modified Peach Day in Berlin this past Saturday,” Mayor Gee Williams said. “It was very good to see so many people attend and enjoy Peach Day in its amended format and it brought many local people and guests to downtown Berlin.”

Though the Atlantic Hotel’s Small Town Throw Down, set for Sept. 12, was expected to take place as of early this week, it was canceled by organizer John Fager late Monday.

“At this time there are no scheduled events for Berlin this fall. At this time there has been no decision made regarding Oktoberfest, normally scheduled for mid-October,” said Williams Tuesday.