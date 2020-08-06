OCEAN CITY — Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the resort area on Tuesday, sheering off roofs and siding, downing trees and powerlines and leaving many areas with utility service, but there was no significant impacts on the beaches or dune system.

Tropical Storm Isaias was a quick, but violent visitor to Ocean City and the Lower Shore early on Tuesday morning, resulting in considerable damage from the fast-moving storm. Roofs were peeled off buildings, business signs fell, there was the typical flooding in low-lying areas and thousands were left without power. However, as tropical storms and hurricanes go, Isaias was essentially an unwelcome overnight house guest for most.

As tropical storms are prone to do, Isaias moved through the area quickly on Tuesday morning and by mid-day, the sun was back out and the sky was blue again. In its wake, Isaias left downed power lines and fallen trees, but save for a few backyard cleanup projects, there was little evidence of the storm’s impact.

Following the tropical storm on Tuesday, the federal Army Corps of Engineers did a brief assessment of the Ocean City’s beaches and dune network and determined there was no significant impact, according to Chris Gardner of the ACE Communications Office.

“Our personnel have coordinated with local officials on the ground in Ocean City and all indications are that the coastal storm-risk management project performed as designed and reduced potential impacts from the coastal storm including impacts from the coastal storm including storm surge and wave action,” he said.

Beach replenishment began in Ocean City in 1994 through a 50-year agreement with the town, Worcester County and the state of Maryland partnering with the Army Corps of Engineers. Ocean City’s beaches are routinely replenished every four years with periodic emergency projects as needed following storms and other natural events.

Traditionally, fast-moving storms such as Tropical Storm Isaias this week, cause less beach erosion and dune damage than a classic nor-easter, for example, which can linger for days over multiple high-tide cycles. Gardner said a quick review of the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias revealed no need for a deeper assessment.

“The project itself, meaning primarily the beach and dunes, do not appear to have been significantly impacted,” he said. “At this time, there does not appear to be a need for a detailed post-storm assessment of the project. We will continue our close coordination with the local partners should conditions change.”