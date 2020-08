Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Tuesdays: Sean “Spiffy” Styles

Clarion Hotel

410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Hwy.

Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill:

Friday & Saturday, Aug. 7 & 8:

Stephen Anthony, Noon-4 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 7-9: First Class

Monday-Thursday, Aug. 10-13:

On The Edge

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846

Friday, Aug. 7:

Darin Engh, Noon-4 p.m.;

Natalie Davis Band, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, Noon-4 p.m.;

Rule G, 5-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9:

TBA, Noon-3 p.m.;

Floodwire, 4-8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10:

Matt Tichon, Noon-3 p.m.,

Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth, 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11:

Jack Worthington, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.;

Bilenki Duo, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12:

Keri Anthony, Noon-3 p.m.;

Joe Smooth & John Remy, 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13:

Kevin Poole, Noon-3 p.m.;

Lime Green Band, 4-8 p.m.

Cork Bar & Grill

Wicomico St. & Boardwalk

410-289-6921

Sunday, Aug. 9: Going Coastal, 2 p.m.

Crawl Street Tavern

19 Wicomico St.

off the boardwalk

443-373-2756

Friday, Aug. 7: The Runner-Ups, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8:

Lennon LaRicci & The Leftovers, 5 p.m.

Every Tuesday: DJ RobCee, 10 p.m.

Every Sunday: DJ Wax, 10 p.m.

Downy Oshun

120th St. Bayside

410-670-8025

Every Saturday: Jim Long Band

Every Sunday: Monkee Paw

Every Thursday:

Otto Grundman & Friends

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, Aug. 7: Rogue Citizens

Saturday, Aug. 8:

Never Ending Fall

Sundays & Wednesdays: Beats By Skyler

Every Tuesday & Thursday: Beats By Wax

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Aug. 7:

Benderz Duo, 4 p.m.,

Stealing Savannah Duo, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8:

Kono Nation Duo, 4 p.m.,

Steal The Sky Duo, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9:

Nowhere Slow Duo, 4 p.m.,

Monday, Aug. 10:

Full Circle, 4 p.m.,

TBA, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11:

Opposite Directions, 4 p.m.,

TBA, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12:

Full Circle Duo, 4 p.m.

TBA, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13:

John McNutt Duo, 4 p.m.,

TBA, 8 p.m.