BERLIN – The Berlin Fiddlers Convention will not take place next month as COVID-19 remains a concern.

The Berlin Chamber of Commerce announced in a statement Monday that in an abundance of caution the Fiddlers Convention, set for Sept. 25-27, had been canceled.

“This event has been a favorite of visitors and locals for almost three decades and will be sorely missed by all,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, the global pandemic and the very thing that makes our narrow streets such an endearing venue also prevent us from responsibly hosting a large-scale event and ensure the safety of our visitors, musicians, vendors, sponsors, merchants and volunteers.”

Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director, said she understood the reasoning behind the cancelation, as the event was three days and drew large crowds of both performers and attendees.

“The decision to cancel the Fiddlers Convention was up to the members of the chamber,” she said. “We were going to support their decision regardless.”

In the spring, as coronavirus prompted shutdowns of schools and businesses, town leaders decided not to allow any large gatherings or events in town until after Labor Day. As a result, events like the annual Berlin Bathtub Races and the Memorial Day parade were canceled. The only event not canceled or postponed so far this summer was the Peach Festival, which was scaled down significantly and renamed Berlin Peach Day, so as not to encourage crowding. Attendees were able to get peach themed products at various town businesses, participate in a scavenger hunt and purchase peaches at the Taylor House Museum.

“I am very pleased the Berlin Heritage Foundation proceeded with a modified Peach Day in Berlin this past Saturday,” Mayor Gee Williams said. “It was very good to see so many people attend and enjoy Peach Day in its amended format and it brought many local people and guests to downtown Berlin.”

In the wake of that successful event the Small Town Throw Down set for Sept. 12 is still expected to take place, Williams said. He said he’d spoken to John Fager, who operates the Atlantic Hotel, regarding the event.

“We both share the common goal of making this event a precedent for both social distancing and the requirement of wearing masks that would also be required for other traditional fall and holiday outdoor events in downtown Berlin,” Williams said. “Naturally, the compliance of everyone is critical in continuing with additional outdoor events as we move forward towards 2021.”

Wells said Small Town Throw Down could still be held because it was essentially a concert and didn’t involve various vendors. She added that she’d spoken to Ocean City officials about their Thursday night concerts, which are still taking place.

“They assured me the concert series has gone extremely well,” she said.

As of now, Berlin Oktoberfest is still scheduled for Oct. 17. Wells said a final decision on whether to go forward with it would be made in September.