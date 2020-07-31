Individuals Identified In Fatal Route 50 Crash

by

BERLIN — A two-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Whaleyville on Wednesday evening claimed the lives of two individuals including one local woman.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash on westbound Route 50 and Route 610 near Whaleyville. According to the preliminary investigation, a Ford F-250 driven by Anibal Morales Juarez, 44, of Salisbury, was traveling west on Route 50. A Nissan Versa operated by Brenda Joyce Gotinsky, 79, of Shelby Township, Michigan, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Route 50 onto northbound Route 610.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Nissan Versa failed to yield the right-of-way and crashed into the Ford F-250 at the intersection. Gotinsky, along with her passenger, identified as Kathleen Fischer Chaney, 79, of Bishopville, were killed as a result of the crash.

Juarez was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was transported to the MSP Berlin barrack and was later released. Additional charges are pending following the completion of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Route 50 was closed for about four hours at the scene of the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure and the Maryland State Police Crash Team in conducting the investigation.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.