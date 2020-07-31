BERLIN — A two-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Whaleyville on Wednesday evening claimed the lives of two individuals including one local woman.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash on westbound Route 50 and Route 610 near Whaleyville. According to the preliminary investigation, a Ford F-250 driven by Anibal Morales Juarez, 44, of Salisbury, was traveling west on Route 50. A Nissan Versa operated by Brenda Joyce Gotinsky, 79, of Shelby Township, Michigan, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Route 50 onto northbound Route 610.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Nissan Versa failed to yield the right-of-way and crashed into the Ford F-250 at the intersection. Gotinsky, along with her passenger, identified as Kathleen Fischer Chaney, 79, of Bishopville, were killed as a result of the crash.

Juarez was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was transported to the MSP Berlin barrack and was later released. Additional charges are pending following the completion of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Route 50 was closed for about four hours at the scene of the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure and the Maryland State Police Crash Team in conducting the investigation.