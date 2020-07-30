ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Don’t gnash those pearly whites because you might have to delay your plans. This could give the Lucky Lamb a better perspective of what’s been done, and what still needs doing.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Scoring financial bull’s-eyes is easy for the focused Bovine who knows the ins and outs of the marketplace. But even with your success record, caution is still the watchword.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Watch that tendency to over-romanticize a situation that should be given closer scrutiny. Better to be suspicious now and ask for an explanation, rather than face a sad surprise later.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Bruised self-confidence can make things difficult unless you accept the fact that you have what it takes. Ignore the critics and concentrate on believing in yourself. Good luck.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Congratulations on what you’ve accomplished. But this is no time to curl up for some serious catnapping. Your rivals are probably already working on plans to overtake your lead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your adventurous side wants to play a more dominant role this week, and you might want to oblige. Try to arrange for some getaway time with that special person.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Taking logical approaches to pesky workplace issues can help resolve even long-standing problems. A shift in policy might catch you by surprise. Be alert to signs of change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your kindness and compassion are exactly what are needed in dealing with an awkward situation in the early part of the week. Share the weekend fun with family.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Keeping your focus straight and true is a good way of getting your points across. Save any variations for a later time. The musical arts are important this weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Reject advice to cut corners in reaching your goal. Better to take a little more time to do the job as you promised. You’ll gain new respect for your honesty and integrity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Don’t allow a troublesome situation to grow so big that it will be increasingly difficult to deal with. The sooner you speak up, the sooner everyone will be able to benefit.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Confronting someone who is making a lot of mistakes could be the kindest thing you can do both for that person and for anyone who could be adversely affected by the errors.

BORN THIS WEEK: You absolutely glow when you see beautiful things, and everyone around you is warmed by your light.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.