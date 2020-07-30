Coverage Appreciated

Editor:

Thanks to The Dispatch for helping us find the individuals who rescued the teenagers on Assateague Beach on July 12. We were so glad to be able to express our gratitude to them.

Kay Chaffinch

Feeling Good Vs. Doing Good

Editor:

Burning down your neighbor’s house or business because you are angry may make you feel good, but does it do any good? More importantly, is there any moral justification for it? The riots recently played out across the country have been defended by many Democrat leaders as aggrieved individuals simply expressing their frustration. While that may be the case, it is morally wrong to take out your frustrations on people or businesses that have nothing to do with your problem. Furthermore, it results in the destruction of neighborhoods and businesses that will take years to rebuild, without accomplishing anything at all.

The sad death of George Floyd by a cop more interested in exerting power than in enforcing the law was universally condemned by all who saw it. The resulting lawlessness that followed was not. Incidents like these unfortunately happen all too frequently. Rather than addressing the problem by holding the right people accountable, the response is often to place blame elsewhere and call it “systemic racism”.

Policing is very much a local endeavor in each city or state, with the federal government having little input. Local politicians have total control over who to hire and which policing practices to outlaw or endorse. The cop that killed George Floyd had seventeen infractions in his folder but was still on the force. The Chief of Police in Minneapolis is black, so you would think one of his goals would be rooting out “systemic racism”. The mayor, a Democrat, also bears some responsibility. Rather than voters holding their local politicians accountable, there are calls for the federal government and the President to do something, which they have little authority to do.

There has also been the tearing down of “offensive” statues and memorials, with no consistent rational about what makes them offensive. Regardless of the rational, they have no right to tear down anything that we and our ancestors collectively paid for. We can collectively decide to remove them through a democratic process, but they should remain until that happens. While tearing down statues may make some people feel good, it accomplishes nothing. The grievances that previously existed continue to exist unless something fundamental is changed.

A significant contributor to “systemic racism” is the disparity in the number of single parent households. Over 77% of black households are single parent vs. 30% for whites. Many of these single mothers are just children themselves and will struggle for the rest of their lives as the result of a single night of passion. Our economy is geared toward two income families and single parent households struggle financially, regardless of race. The children in these households are also unsupervised a substantial portion of the time, causing these children to get themselves into trouble more frequently. Unless these disparities are resolved we will continue to see significant disparities in income and crime between the races, which our unscrupulous politicians will lay at the feet of “systemic racism”. There are studies that show two parent black families who wait until after high school to have children have similar outcomes to white families doing the same.

Another significant problem is education. Many black families in poor neighborhoods have terrible schools, creating a significant impediment to an economically successful life. Charter schools offer a viable alternative, yet Democrats oppose it. One reason is their symbiotic relationship with labor unions, another is their desire to control the curriculum. Controlling the curriculum has resulted in millions of our youth hating their country and anyone associated with its history. That must change if we are to have a peaceful country.

Reparations is the latest clarion call, although it’s likely to cause an even bigger problem between the races. Having people who’ve never been slave holders pay reparations to people who’ve never been slaves is not likely to endear one group to the other. Reparations are extremely problematic in their implementation and raise several questions, including:

What happens in mixed race families?

Are post slavery black immigrants eligible?

Should post slavery white immigrants have to pay?

I suspect this is yet another attempt by the race hustlers to pit us against one another, don’t take the bait.

While riots and protests may make aggrieved people feel good, what matters much more is doing things that make a difference. Sadly, this is too fertile a field for unscrupulous politicians and race hustlers who benefit from exploiting the problem. These people are not incentivized to solve the problem, so they never do anything that makes a difference. There are already laws against race-based hiring in the workplace and many companies I’ve worked for have diversity goals too, so both the private and public sector have attempted to solve the problem. We have also had affirmative action programs for more than 60 years, although that hasn’t made much difference either. Unless we address the problem of single parent households and the education system, the issue of “systemic racism” will never go away. It will remain an election issue for Democrats to exploit, but will do little to change the plight of poor black families.

Hylton Phillips-Page

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Irresponsible Leadership

Editor:

In a recent Letter To Editor, J.O. Kayler of Bishopville asked the question “Where’s The Leadership” when it came to facing the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, with a little prodding, the Mayor and Town Council is now requiring masks to be worn in City Hall to protect the citizens. It is something that should have happened earlier, but they ultimately stepped up and did the right thing and showed leadership.

I can tell you where there has been absolutely no credible leadership when dealing with this deadly pandemic. Sadly, the Ocean City Hotel, Motel and Restaurant Association has demonstrated the only thing they care about are the dollars being spent in the resort, with virtually no regard to public health.

In a recent interview with WJZ television, Executive Director Susan Jones made some very incredible and unfortunate statements. While some were expected in her role as being a cheerleader for the industry, some were outrageous and need to be addressed.

She first claimed that the restaurant industry is being “unfairly targeted.” This is a silly statement. The industry has been identified as one which the virus spreads more rapidly because of the amount of people that congregate in a confined space and sit for a longer period of time. There is nothing unfair about this, this is just common sense. And let’s not forget other businesses like movie theaters and, concert venues, and libraries that have been adversely effected.

When asked about customers wearing masks, Ms. Jones was quoted as saying “It has been a huge struggle. We are a resort town. People want to relax and have a vacation, and we encourage them to do that. But sometimes they may think we are a COVID-free zone and we are not.” Based on my observations in the resort, Ms. Jones should focus on the countless workers in her industry that are going mask free before placing blame on the vacationers. A quick look at a 4 block stretch of the boardwalk downtown will easily prove that those workers not wearing masks outnumber those that do.

The most incredulous display of the lack of leadership came when Ms. Jones said, “Restricting indoor dining is not going to do anything to stop the spread.” How irresponsible. In the same article, Dr. Deborah Birx mentions the importance of masks and how they slow the spread. She is quoted as saying “We have evidence that came out through modeling on the critical role of masks – 100% of people in masks, closing bars, decreasing indoor dining significantly”. I am quite confident Dr. Birx’s stance on indoor dining has more credibility than that of Ms. Jones.

Scott Chismar

Crofton and Ocean City