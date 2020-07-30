Worcester Schools To Begin Online, Hope To Move Into Stage 2 By October NEWARK – At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor announced the school system’s plans for students to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually.The school system will begin the fall in Stage One of the “Responsible Return” model, meaning students will be engaged in distance learning.Flanked by officials from Worcester… Read more »

Fifth Candidate Files For Berlin Mayor BERLIN – A fifth candidate has filed to run for mayor in this year’s municipal election.Ron Bireley, a former town finance director who also served as mayor from 1988-1992 and 1995-1996, joined a growing list of candidates for the fall election. Candidates for mayor now include Bireley, Mayor Gee Williams, Councilman Zack Tyndall, Jennifer Allen… Read more »

Post-Hearing Briefs Mostly Support Larger Offshore Wind Turbines OCEAN CITY — Independent stakeholders in one of two offshore wind projects appear to have little concern with the significantly larger turbines selected, according to briefs filed with the Maryland Public Service Commission following a hearing last month.In June, the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) held an evidentiary hearing on the proposed change in wind… Read more »