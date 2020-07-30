Contractors Completes Project

SALISBURY – Vice President Tyler Barnes of Gillis Gilkerson has announced the company’s completion of construction on the new Taylor Bank facility in Onley, Va. The full-service bank branch is

now open for business on the corner of Main Street and Shore Parkway.

“We value the relationship we have with Taylor Bank,” said Barnes. “We’ve completed a number of renovations for them in the past and were excited to have the opportunity to build their newest branch on the Eastern Shore from the ground, up.”

The 3,694-square-foot single-story, wooden framed building houses the bank’s Onley Loan Production Office and features teller pods and three drive-up lanes, including one that allows for ATM access. In light of COVID, walk-in customers of the branch will be met by a greeter to help regulate traffic inside the building and direct them towards the appropriate entrance and exit points.

“This was another great collaboration between Gillis Gilkerson and Taylor Bank, and our first new construction project together,” said Ray Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Bank. “It has been a fantastic experience and we are excited about the organic growth opportunity to serve the entire Eastern Shore of Virginia, all the way down to the Bay Bridge Tunnel. The trust that we have in Gillis Gilkerson allowed us to use an architect from out of the area whose access to the jobsite was limited even more so by the hit of COVID. By the end of the project, the Ohio-based firm echoed our trust in the Gillis Gilkerson team.”

Barnes led the project’s management alongside Superintendent Steve Eshleman. The team completed the build, parking lot and landscaping installation within the requested budget and timeframe.

Controller Appointed

SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Commissioners named Michelle Carmean as the new enterprise fund controller. She joined the Worcester County Treasurer’s Office on June 1.

Carmean brings 15 years of accounting experience to this position. Prior to joining Worcester County Government (WCG), she was an accounting supervisor at Perdue Farms in Salisbury. Carmean, a former member of the Institute of Management Accountants Delmarva Chapter (IMA), earned a Bachelor of Science in Business and Finance, with a minor in Information Technology and Accounting, from Salisbury University in 2006, and a Master of Business Administration from Frostburg University in 2015.

“I would like to thank the County Commissioners for this exciting opportunity to serve as the new enterprise fund controller,” Carmean said. “I look forward to gaining governmental accounting experience in my new role and working with Worcester County associates.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Carmean was raised in Wicomico County and currently resides in Worcester County with her husband, Michael, and daughter, Makayla.

Carmean took over for former Enterprise Fund Controller Jessica Wilson who accepted the position of assistant finance officer with Worcester County.

In her role with Worcester County Government, Carmean will help develop policies and operating procedures, including the oversight, organization and direction of county enterprise funds, which include the Solid Waste and Water and Wastewater Divisions of Public Works and the Department of Liquor Control.

Airport Manager Named

SALISBURY – Anthony Rudy will serve as the new manager of the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport after the county council voted unanimously last week to confirm his appointment.

Last week, the Wicomico County Council voted 7-0 to confirm Rudy’s appointment as the airport general manager, effective July 21. Rudy will fill the position previously held by Dawn Veatch, who announced her resignation in May.

“Tony is doing a great job,” Councilman John Cannon said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to sit in on Airport Commission meetings. They are very thorough, and he is doing an excellent job as far as taking up where Ms. Veatch had left off. Even when Ms. Veatch was here, he was an integral part of maintaining the structures in place. I think he has taken the ball and rolled with it well.”

Rudy came to Wicomico County with years of experience in airport management. Before he was hired in Wicomico as the assistant airport manager, he was the director of operations and airport security coordinator in Chemung County, New York. He also served as an assistant airport manager and held positions at three other airports.

Rudy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation management and flight operations with concentrations in management and leadership studies and flight training.

He has an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) certification, and is a member of New York Aviation Management Association.

Rudy has also completed multiple disaster- and emergency-related state certified courses. He has been a private pilot since May 1986.

“I really appreciate the opportunity and the confidence the county executive, county administrator, county council have in me,” Rudy told the council last week. “This has just been an ongoing part of my career. It’s an interesting time for the airport, especially with the coronavirus situation. But it’s also an exciting time for the airport. We’re looking to build on a lot of the initiatives Dawn Veatch started a few years ago, and we think we will be in a better place.”

Regional Hospital Honored

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) has again been named a Best Regional Hospital on the Eastern Shore of Maryland according to U.S. News, the publisher of Best Hospitals. The magazine ranked PRMC as the No. 7 hospital in Maryland.

U.S. News & World Report honored PRMC a “high-performing hospital” in the treatment of heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), knee replacement surgery, hip replacement surgery and colon cancer surgery. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in their 6th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures. These ratings extend the U.S. News mission of providing consumers with patient decision support beyond the Best Hospitals rankings, which are geared toward complex specialty care.

For the 2020-21 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 10 procedures and conditions. The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators.

“Organizationally, this is another outstanding honor to receive,” said Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, President/CEO of the Peninsula Regional Health System and Peninsula Regional Medical Center. “This recognition is again an acknowledgement of how hard everyone in our health system continues to work, including

our Board, medical staff and volunteers, to maintain the best possible environment for our patients, and it is gratifying to know these team efforts are being recognized again nationally by U.S. News.”