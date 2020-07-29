Wicomico Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna Hanlin is pictured in a file photo with students.

SALISBURY – Wicomico County Public Schools will begin the academic year in a virtual format.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt a plan for virtual learning this fall at the recommendation of Superintendent Donna Hanlin.

“Over the course of the past few weeks, we have considered many factors in finding the optimal balance between these two priorities, safety and student learning,” she said. “My recommendation for the board’s consideration today is that Wicomico County Public Schools begin in a fully virtual mode. I’m recommending we focus on 100% remote learning for the first semester, with the hope of returning to our school buildings as soon as conditions allow, providing families with advance notice as soon as we believe that it is in everyone’s best interest to do so.”

Earlier this summer, the school system provided three possible models of instruction for the 2020-2021 academic year. The Green Model featured traditional learning, the Red Model featured remote learning, and the Yellow Model featured a hybrid of both in-school instruction and at-home learning. Hanlin said since that time officials have received countless phone calls, emails and survey responses from school families.

“As evidenced by the volume of emails and phone calls received, it is an understatement that this decision evokes strong emotions and opinions,” she said. “However, as a parent so rightly pointed out to me, that’s because this decision has a direct bearing on the health and wellbeing of our children. That is a responsibility I take seriously.”

School system officials said remote learning will look different this fall. Teachers will have the opportunity to prepare for online delivery of their content, and will have access to their classrooms. Teachers and students will also use platforms like Google Classroom and Zoom to engage in both synchronous (real-time) and asynchronous learning.

“We’re still working on finding the right balance between teaching and learning, and we want to include those details in the recovery plan …,” said Chief Academic Officer Rick Briggs.

Grades and attendance will count this fall, officials noted, and an instructional hotline will be provided to students both during and after school hours. Wicomico County will use CARES Act funding to provide a laptop to every student who needs one, and will guide families currently without internet access at home to get online.

“This plan will allow us to provide consistency for families through a well-planned educational program aligned with Maryland standards and Wicomico County Public Schools curriculum,” Hanlin said. “This virtual program will be much more robust than we were able to accomplish quickly in the spring, and student and staff accountability measures will be in place.”

In a departure from the virtual format, Hanlin noted the school system does plan to accommodate small groups of students in buildings during the fall semester, including those needing special support services or those engaged in hands-on career technology programs. She said the health and social distancing protocols used in these small groups may help set the stage for the return of more students to the classroom.

“Believe me, we all want our students to interact with each other and with teachers face to face as soon as it is safe to do so,” she said.

Details on fall plans will be available soon. The school system’s recovery plan will be presented at the Aug. 11 Wicomico County Board of Education meeting and posted on the school system’s website, www.wcboe.org, by Aug 14.

Families and staff members will receive a link to the recovery plan once it has been posted. Schools will mail fall welcome letters to school families on Aug. 21. The school year will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“The bottom line is that while scientific and medical experts are learning more every day there are still so many unknowns about this virus,” she said. “And with the uptick recently in cases, and very sadly the COVID-related death of a neighboring school district employee hitting very close to home, safety has to be our top priority for both students and staff.”