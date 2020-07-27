The area in red near the Inlet is where three young men were rescued by two unidentified men.

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND – The family of a teenager caught in a rip current off Assateague Island are seeking information on his two rescuers.

For the past few weeks, Delaware resident Kay Chaffinch has searched tirelessly for the two men who saved her grandson and his two friends from the water off the beaches of Assateague earlier this month.

“We literally have three teenagers who just graduated from Sussex Tech that are alive because of these men that were there that day,” she said. “One just so happened to be my grandson.”

Chaffinch said at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, her grandson and his two friends had anchored their boat in the bay at the north end of Assateague, walking over the beach to take a swim in the ocean water.

Their quick dip, however, soon turned into a 35-minute ordeal when they were swept out near the Inlet.

“They went for a quick swim, but got caught and could not get help,” she said.

After treading water for more than half an hour, the teenagers started shouting for help, Chaffinch said. The noise attracted the attention of two men, who were surf fishing in the area.

“Thank God these two men ran up the beach from where they were surf fishing …,” she said. “They got all three of them back in.”

Chaffinch said the teens, unsettled by the event, had failed to get the names of the two surf fishermen. The trio decided to go home, while the two men returned to their spot at the beach.

“The guys asked if they were okay,” she said. “I think they were in shock.”

Chaffinch noted the heroic actions of the two men deserve to be recognized. To that end, she has spent the ensuing weeks calling local agencies to try and identify the rescuers.

“The family realizes without their response and quick action, our lives would be a lot different today,” she said. “It could have been a terrible tragedy if they hadn’t responded.”

Chaffinch said anyone with information on the two men should email kayben313@comcast.net. The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on July 12 at the northernmost point of Assateague Island.

“We just want to show them how much we appreciate what they did. I feel this kind of heroism needs to be acknowledged,” she said. “They couldn’t have hung on much longer, and they kept getting closer to the Inlet. These men were willing and able to risk their lives. They got there in the nick of time.”