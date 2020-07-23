BERLIN – Community members are encouraged to complete a library survey.

Through mid-August, the Worcester County Library will seek input from community stakeholders as it begins to develop its next strategic plan.

“The plan will serve as our roadmap and help us improve or expand new programs and services,” said Library Director Jennifer Ranck. “We had planned community input sessions and meetings with various organizations this past spring, but those are on hold for now.”

Ranck noted, however, that an online survey is currently posted on the library’s website and Facebook page.

As of last week, the library had received 110 responses.

“We would like to reach as many community members as possible and plan to have the survey open through mid-August,” she said.

Officials noted all survey responses will remain confidential. To complete the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/wclstrategicplan. For more information, visit www.worcesterlibrary.org.

“The questions are purposefully broad – we are hoping to learn about people’s aspirations for themselves, their families, and our community,” Ranck said. “This will help the library identify ways we can help our patrons reach their goals, solve problems, and address issues they are facing.”