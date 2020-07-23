SALISBURY – For four decades, one Eastern Shore organization has been quietly helping thousands of patients across Delmarva recover from substance abuse. But beginning this week, it is taking a more visible stance as Hudson Behavioral Health (formerly Hudson Health Services, Inc.), featuring a new name and brand and offering an expansion of services.

“Today is the start of a new chapter for us, as we expand our services more comprehensively, not only in terms of the way that we provide treatment throughout our continuum of care but by addressing more specifically the mental health challenges that plague many of those we care for,” said Hudson CEO Leslie Brown. “Our new brand communicates that when you take the time in early recovery to consolidate your focus on your strengths rather than your weaknesses, you will grow in unimaginable ways. We want to help as many people as possible by, as our tagline says, ‘Enriching the Roots of Recovery’ throughout the process.”

Hudson offers an individually tailored program of up to seven months and is enhancing its co-occurring capabilities by integrating in-house mental health services throughout its full continuum of care. Care begins with a 30-day detoxification and stabilization period at its inpatient 51-bed Main Campus in Salisbury and continues with lower-intensity treatment in residential settings throughout Maryland and Delaware. The provider has 96 residential beds between all its programs, plus two transitional homes with 15 beds in Georgetown, Del.

“It is not a secret that depression, anxiety, ADHD, and many other mental health issues co-occur in people with addiction,” said Hudson Director of Clinical Affairs Kevin Meenan. “The availability of mental health services on our Main Campus and in our housing programs means that we will be able to treat each individual holistically, and we believe this will increase positive outcomes.”

Board Chair Michelle Grager noted that “In 1980, Mr. Willis Hudson Sr., who was a recovering alcoholic, and other dedicated community partners, opened the Friends of the Hudson Center. In its early days, Hudson only offered treatment for men suffering from alcoholism. Today, Hudson employs over 100 team members and has multiple facilities and diverse programs. It is wonderful that this great organization is now celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.”

Long-standing Board Member Tony Sarbanes added, “It’s hard to believe that so much time has passed, but when I look at all the people Hudson has helped – not just the clients but their families – it is amazing to see what has grown from all of the hard work of the leadership and staff. You will not find a more dedicated and compassionate group of people.”

Hudson’s new logo features a tree with exposed and intertwined roots. This image is a representation of patients’ growth. It depicts how solidly the roots are planted in the soil to highlight that treatment at Hudson is “rooted” in strength and commitment. The tree is flourishing with a dozen leaves. This pays homage to the nonprofit’s previous logo of 12 lines enclosed in a circle, representing the relationship between 12-step fellowship and recovery. The colors, taken from nature, are bright and welcoming, and the circle surrounding the tree represents the all-encompassing approach Hudson takes with each patient.

While Hudson’s 40th Anniversary Celebration has been postponed until the summer of 2021, Brown hopes each person who has been involved with Hudson since its inception takes a moment to see what’s been achieved.

“This is something we have accomplished together: patients, family members, staff, board members and advocates in the community,” said Brown. “We provide care for those who seek recovery, and by doing so, we help improve our community. However, there are many more people to serve, and we remain committed to enriching the roots of recovery by having a strong and flexible strategic plan that can adapt to an evolving behavioral healthcare landscape.”