Executive Director Named

BERLIN — Worcester County GOLD, Inc. (Giving Other Lives Dignity), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing emergency assistance for Worcester County residents in times of crisis, has

selected a new executive director. After an extensive process, the Board of Directors and Executive Committee have selected Nicholas Cranford to lead GOLD.

Since arriving in November, Cranford has trained closely with outgoing Executive Director Sandy Sipes.

“I feel so fortunate for the mentorship Sandy provided,” said Cranford. “Her years of experience and leadership have been so beneficial to this organization and the community.”

With a background in education, technology and private business, Cranford hopes to use his skills to serve Worcester County residents in need. He lives in Newark with his wife, daughter, and two little dogs.

“I am beyond excited to continue my work with GOLD in this new role,” Cranford said. “I feel honored to be a part of GOLD’s rich history of service. With issues like unemployment, food-insecurity, and poverty currently on the rise, we need to rely on our strong partnerships more than ever to continue to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable among us. As a small organization, we could never hope to address the growing level of need, but together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.”

x

Firm Recognized For Project

SALISBURY – Fisher Architecture LLC, a locally owned, experienced architectural firm providing functional design and construction solutions to clients, announced it has been awarded the New Construction Award for the Cambria Hotel at Cropper’s Landing on the site of the former Cropper concrete plant just north of the Route 50 Bridge.

“The OCDC appreciates the cooperation of the Cambria Hotel owners and its architectural firm, Fisher Architecture, during the planning and construction phase of this attractive hotel project,” said Glenn Irwin, executive director of the Ocean City Development Corporation. “In addition to bringing a new amenity to the downtown area, the large fiscal impact of this new project in terms of increased property taxes, room taxes, and employment opportunities will benefit all of Ocean City and Worcester County.”

When the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site plan for the reconfigured hotel, it allowed for the development to be moved from a north-south alignment to the center of the property. This helped expand the number of rooms, reduced the impacts on neighboring properties and on the downtown view. It also significantly minimized the square footage of lot coverage.

“We are honored to be recognized by OCDC,” said Keith Fisher of Fisher Architecture. “The unique coastal design of the Cambria Hotel highlights the local style and culture of one of our favorite beach towns. We know the experience visitors have at the Cambria will bring them back year after year.”

x

Top Producers Announced

OCEAN CITY — Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva has announced the June top producers for its Maryland locations.

Top Listing Volume for individual agents went to Brenda Archer-Nichols of the Ocean City office and Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office. Top Listing Volume for Teams went to the Fritschle Barker Group (Grant Fritschle, Jon Barker, Clint Bickford, Bryan Coates and Mark Barker) of the Ocean City office and the Sell Delmarva Group of the Salisbury office (Kate Deckenback, Chris Lane, Wendy Stever, Gillian Walsh and Katrilla Giddens).

Top Written Volume for individual agents went to Melanie Shoff for the Ocean City office and Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office. Top Written Volume for Teams went to the Fritschle Barker Group of the Ocean City office and the Sell Delmarva of the Salisbury office.

Top Sales Volume awards for individuals went to Jim Bacco of Ocean City office and Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office. Top Sales Volume for Teams went to the Fritschle Barker Group of the Ocean City office and the Sell Delmarva Group of the Salisbury office

Individual agents and teams also were recognized for highest units of the month of June: Michael Dunn won for the most listings and Melanie Shoff won for the most contracts written and highest number of closings. The Fritschle Barker Group won for the highest number of new listings, pending contracts and most transactions closed for the month.

x

Practice Relocates

SALISBURY — The Peninsula Regional Medical Group (PRMG) of the Peninsula Regional Health System (PRHS) announced a relocation of the Peninsula Regional Diabetes and Endocrinology, PCA Primary Care Salisbury and Peninsula Regional Family Medicine Salisbury offices to a new building in the Woodbrooke Medical Complex.

PCA Primary Care Salisbury, which was housed in the offices of Peninsula Cardiology Associates, will merge with Salisbury Family Medicine to create a new combined family care practice at a single location. Peninsula Regional Diabetes and Endocrinology will join them in the same building.

The two practices will be located at 1639 Woodbrooke in Salisbury. The Woodbrooke medical complex is located at the intersection of Route 50 and Tilghman Road in Salisbury.

Peninsula Regional Diabetes and Endocrinology began seeing patients at the new location on July 21. Peninsula Regional Family Medicine Salisbury will open for patients July 28.