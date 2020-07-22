File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — White Marlin Open and OC Air Show enthusiasts will still be able to park at the convention center and ride the municipal bus to the major events next month, but there won’t be an express service, resort officials decided this week.

Last week, the Mayor and Council voted to table the discussion of continuing the express shuttle service from the convention center south parking lot to the White Marlin Open and the OC Air Show next month with a few remaining questions left unanswered. On Monday, after some debate, the town’s elected officials voted to discontinue the express shuttle service to the venues, instead agreeing to encourage residents and visitors to utilize the regular municipal bus service.

The first issue discussed on Monday was the express shuttle service from the convention center to the White Marlin Open (WMO). The tournament will be hosted at the Harbour Island community at 14th Street as usual, but the number of attendees at that location will be dramatically reduced. Instead, the town has worked with WMO organizers to produce a satellite location for tournament viewing at the bayside park between 3rd and 4th streets.

The satellite site will include large viewing screens for the daily weigh-ins and family-friendly concessions and vendors. In addition, tournament enthusiasts at 3rd Street will be able to watch the boats come through with their various flags flying from the bayside at 3rd Street.

For years, the town has offered an express shuttle from the convention center to WMO headquarters at 14th Street. This year, however, due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of spectators allowed at Harbour Island will be reduced drastically, to as low as 25 percent of the normal crowd size, raising the question if the express shuttle was still needed.

The debate began last week and carried over to Monday. The general consensus was to eliminate the shuttle to 14th Street, but run some service to the satellite venue at 3rd Street. On Monday, it was pointed out the town’s regular municipal bus service runs by the venue at 3rd Street and a dedicated shuttle was likely not needed. Council President Lloyd Martin said on Monday he was in favor of having spectators and enthusiasts use the regular bus service.

“I do think we should go to 3rd Street during the White Marlin Open, but I’m not sure we need it for the air show,” he said. “We can advertise the free parking at the convention center south lot and people can just use the regular bus service. I don’t think we need a special shuttle. Let’s just make sure we have the right level of deployment on those days.”

Public Works Director Hal Adkins explained the town’s regular bus service has been greatly reduced this summer because of COVID-19 limitations, but said the deployments could be increased during the special events. He said the free shuttle to the WMO has been used less and less in recent years anyway.

“It’s been dwindling,” he said. “Maybe we transport 300 people on those days. The churches in the area offer parking for a fee and a lot of people are using that. 3rd Street is a bit of an unknown. With the 4th Street parking lot, the City Hall lot and the on-street parking around St. Louis Avenue, it could be a drive-to event.”

Councilman John Gehrig said it was imperative to get the word out and make sure the public knew the shuttle was not going to 14th Street and the regular bus service should be used to go to 3rd Street during the WMO.

“People are going to drive to 14th Street, search for a place to park, walk up there and then find out they can’t get in,” he said. “That’s going to create another whole set of problems when they’re upset.”

After some debate, it was decided to not run the express shuttle to 14th Street or have a dedicated shuttle to 3rd Street during the WMO. Instead, the public is encouraged to park at the convention center and ride the regular bus service to the WMO venue at 3rd Street. Adkins made assurances the deployments would be increased during those peak few hours to handle the extra ridership.

As far as the air show goes, it was also decided not to run the express shuttle from the convention center to the air show headquarters around 17th Street. Instead, those who used the express shuttle in the past will be encouraged to ride the regular bus service to the event.

OC Air Show representative Steve Webster said the shuttle was used in the past by certain guests and ticket holders, but the air show will work with them to ensure they know to ride the regular bus service to the event now.

“Usually, that’s for certain VIP guests, vendors and their guests and select ticket holders,” he said. “It never really was a public service. We will work with the town on whatever you want to do. It can be the regular bus service, but we just have to get the word out to our guests to let them know.”