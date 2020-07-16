BERLIN — Local law enforcement officials this week are looking for the suspect or suspects who fired gunshots at a residence in the Flower Street area in Berlin.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Flower Street in Berlin for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies determined three vehicles and two residents had been damaged by gunfire. No one was reportedly injured.

The Maryland State Police Forensic Science Division responded to process the scene and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) was called to take the lead on the investigation. Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene and reportedly learned a private gathering was being held at a residence.

Detectives learned a dark-colored, passenger vehicle and pulled into the area of the residence, but the occupants of the vehicle were denied entrance into the house party. When the vehicle left the area, numerous gunshots were reportedly fired from the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact WCBI at 410-632-1111. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting the Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.