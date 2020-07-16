Apartment Break-In Nets Burglary Charge

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested for first-degree burglary last weekend after allegedly breaking into a downtown rental unit.

Around 9:25 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on Sunset Drive for a reported breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, OCPD officers observed a front window slider was completely off its tracks and could hear noise coming from inside the unit.

OCPD officers met with the witness who had called the police, who reportedly told police he was out back when he heard a loud banging noise. The witness went around to the front of the house and saw an unidentified male removing the window slider and entering the residence through the window.

Two OCPD officers remained at the front of the residence, while another OCPD was stationed at the back of the residence. The two officers in front knocked on the front door and announced themselves as police officers. The officers were able to view a suspect later identified as Justin McCargo, 31, of Ocean City, walk toward to front door and jiggled the handle.

According to police reports, McCargo looked out the window and saw OCPD officers and immediately turned around and started walking toward the back door. McCargo reportedly exited the back door and was on the top step of the porch when the OCPD officer in the rear of the building identified herself as a police officer and ordered him to get on the ground.

McCargo did not comply immediately, but the officer was able to grab him by the arm and detain him. The OCPD officers out front by now had come around back and together they were able to take McCargo into custody without further incident. According to police reports, McCargo admitted breaking into the unit. When asked why he was in the unit, McCargo could not provide a clear answer, according to police reports.

OCPD officers observed the unit to be in disarray with a nightstand drawer pulled out and its contents strewn on the floor. OCPD officers asked McCargo if he was looking for cash or something else and he reportedly replied he was looking for money but didn’t find any.

The renter told police he and his girlfriend had been the last ones in the unit at about 8 p.m. When police were escorting McCargo from the unit, the renter reportedly said, “Why is he here?” When questioned if he knew McCargo, the renter reportedly told police McCargo had been to his unit a few months ago, but that he did not know him well and he did not have permission to be in the unit. McCargo was charged with first-degree burglary.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on motor vehicle theft and other charges last weekend.

Around 6:45 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to an apartment building parking lot at 9th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. OCPD officers arrived and found a suspect, later identified as Brian Arndt, 50, of Hanover, Pa., standing next to a silver Subaru with Pennsylvania tags which had been reported stolen.

While speaking with police, Arndt reportedly said spontaneously that he had stolen the vehicle and had switched the tags in his hometown of Hanover. He was placed under arrest for motor vehicle theft at that point. During a search of the vehicle before it was towed to the impound lot, OCPD officers located in the driver’s side door pocket a pocket knife with the blade locked open, according to police reports.

OCPD officers also located a glass pipe with burnt methamphetamine residue. Arndt reportedly admitted to police he had a used needle in his backpack in the trunk of the vehicle. A search of the trunk revealed an empty, capped syringe in the backpack. Arndt was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a concealed deadly weapon.

Downtown Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Williamsport, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges last weekend after allegedly attempting to start fights with anyone near him in the area of a downtown bar.

Around 12:40 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a bar on Talbot Street for a reported assault that had already occurred. The officers arrived and determined the suspect, later identified as Brent Decker II, 31, of Williamsport, Md., had struck a bouncer with closed fist and was walking east on Talbot Street.

OCPD officers reportedly observed Decker approach a group of males on Talbot Street and he appeared to be enticing the group to engage with him in a fight. According to police reports, the group avoided Decker and ran away evade the potential confrontation. OCPD officers approached Decker, who exhibited signs of intoxication.

According to police reports, Decker was given lawful orders to lower his voice and return to his hotel room on Talbot Street to prevent further disturbance and potential arrest. Decker used his key to enter his hotel room, screamed an expletive at the officers and slammed the door.

The OCPD officers were still on the scene about five minutes later when Decker reportedly re-emerged from his hotel room and approached another man on Talbot Street. Decker reportedly clenched his fists and lunged at the man, who was able to avoid contact with Decker.

When OCPD officers had enough and attempted to arrest Decker, he allegedly pulled his arms away and resisted arrest. He was ultimately detained and was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order.

Argument Turns Physical

OCEAN CITY — Two men were arrested last week after an alleged argument inside a downtown bar spilled out into a physical altercation on the sidewalk.

Around 12:40 a.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were patrolling in the area of 28th Street when they observed a vehicle attempting to pull into the parking lot of a restaurant and bar. As the officers approached, they observed the vehicle’s path to the parking lot was blocked by a large group of people.

Upon closer inspection, the OCPD officers observed two suspects later identified as John Bradford, 37, of Laurel, Del., and Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Hudson, Fla., allegedly fighting on the public sidewalk. Through the crowd, OCPD officers reportedly observed Rogers on top of Bradford while attempting to punch him.

When the OCPD officers activated their vehicle’s lights and siren, the crowd dispersed and the two suspects were observed still fighting each other, according to police reports. When the officers approached the two men, they reportedly got up and attempted to walk away, but were detained by police.

Bradford was bleeding from a cut over his eye, but refused medical treatment. Rogers was not injured. The two men reportedly refused to talk about the incident, only telling police that they were friends. Bradford’s girlfriend reportedly told police Bradford and Rogers began fighting another man inside a nearby bar over a female.

However, bar security staff told police they had been watching Bradford and Rogers for a few minutes prior to the altercation and it did not appear as though they were friends. Bar security staff told police Rogers and Bradford left the establishment arguing and the physical altercation began when they reached the public sidewalk. Bradford and Rogers were arrested and charged with affray.

Disturbing Peace Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore woman was arrested last week for allegedly causing a scene while being questioned about marijuana and an open bottle of alcohol in her vehicle in the downtown area.

Around 10 p.m. last Tuesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was on bicycle patrol in the downtown area when he observed a vehicle on North Division Street with the engine running and the lights on. The officer reportedly observed three females inside, including the driver, identified as Sabrina Stanley, 22, of Baltimore.

According to police reports, Stanley was actively rolling a marijuana cigarette and attempted to conceal the pot as the officer approached the vehicle. Stanley was reportedly argumentative when the officer approached the vehicle. The two female passengers were reportedly cooperative during the interaction.

The officer also observed inside the vehicle an open bottle of alcoholic beverage that was about three-quarters full, according to police reports. At that point, the officer placed Stanley and one of the female passengers under arrest for possessing an open container of alcohol.

While police searched the vehicle, Stanley reportedly became uncooperative and argumentative and yelled profanities at the OCPD officers on the scene. According to police reports, there were numerous people on their hotel balconies nearby watching the scene unfold along with numerous families walking nearby on North Division Street. Stanley was ultimately arrested for disturbing the peace and possessing an open container of alcohol.