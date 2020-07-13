Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — A popular local man lost his life in a fall from a hotel balcony early Sunday morning.

The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating a fatal fall from a third-floor balcony at hotel on 29th Street. Around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, Ocean City Police responded to the area of 29th Street and Baltimore Avenue to assist Ocean City EMS after Caleb McCurdy, 22, of Ocean City, had fallen from a third-story balcony.

OCPD officers and Ocean City EMS initiated medical treatment upon arrival. McCurdy was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 helicopter where he was later pronounced deceased. Preliminarily, investigators believe the incident was accidental, but the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.