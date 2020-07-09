SALISBURY – Officials say small business owners still have time to apply for financial assistance through a countywide relief grant fund.

Last week, Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development (SWED) opened its online application for the SWED CV-19 Relief Grant Fund.

The fund – capitalized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act – offers working capital grants based on three months operating expenses, up to $10,000, to assist Wicomico small business with disrupted operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible small businesses in Wicomico County include those with no more than 25 full-time employees and a gross revenue less than $5 million annually.

The application period will conclude at 5 p.m. on July 10.

“Understanding that local government lacks the resources necessary to mitigate fully the impact of CV-19, hopefully these funds offer some assistance to small businesses as they adjust to the current and future impact of the pandemic,” a statement from the SWED website reads.

In a county council meeting this week, Councilman Bill McCain encouraged small businesses to apply for the grant funding.

“A lot of these businesses missed that first wave of funding,” he said. “And they (SWED) have substantial funding that’s available. They are taking applications, which started early last week.”

McCain noted the agency had received roughly 300 applications as of Tuesday. He said eligible businesses can contact the SWED office or visit the SWED website.

“I want to make that aware to our small businesses out there,” he said. “There’s funding available here, money specifically for Wicomico County businesses.”

To view the eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit www.swed.org.

“It’s not nearly as onerous as going through the PPP process,” McCain said. “It’s pretty simple.”