SALISBURY – Citing the desire for additional space at the Mason Dixon Sports Complex, county officials will make another attempt to negotiate a lower purchase price for an acre of property in Delmar.

Last month, Wicomico County Recreation, Parks and Tourism Director Steve Miller approached the Wicomico County Council with an opportunity to acquire one acre of land near the Mason Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar. The potential acquisition comes a year after the county purchased two other properties adjacent to the complex.

“At the time, there was a third lot that was not for sale, so we purchased the two lots to help with parking and do other things for increased activity in Delmar,” he said last month. “Since that time, this third lot has become available, so we are here to ask the council to consider a request to acquire that property.”

The county would use $34,000 in Program Open Space (POS) funding – or the average appraised value of the lot – to purchase the property. The owner, however, presented an asking price of $38,000, meaning the county would be responsible for the $4,000 overage not covered by POS dollars.

The council last month agreed to approach the seller with an offer of $35,000. But officials learned this week the seller did not accept.

“We did, based on the last council meeting and the concerns brought forth, re-approach him about the price,” Miller told the council this week. “His position is unchanged as far as his asking price for the property. That remains at $38,000.”

Miller said he was eager to see the county acquire the property. He noted the county could use the lot to expand parking, create additional ball fields, or relocate the concessions and restroom building, but added the public would have the opportunity to provide input.

“My feeling on this is I feel it’s a great opportunity both for the county and the town of Delmar and its residents,” he said. “If we accept the asking price, we are looking at a $4,000 investment for a little over an acre of land that would complete an existing property that we have and really allow us a few options to improve that property.”

Councilman Bill McCain agreed.

“In the last block of that sports complex, this is the last piece of land,” he said. “It would be a shame for us not to acquire that, especially for what the residents and youth of Delmar will get out of that.”

Council President Larry Dodd, Councilmen John Cannon and Joe Holloway and Councilwoman Nicole Acle held firm at the $35,000 price point, which they noted was more than the average appraised value.

“I think $35,000 is reasonable,” Acle said. “We need to be fiscally conservative at this time.”

However, McCain and Councilmen Ernie Davis and Josh Hastings urged the council to consider the $38,000 asking price.

“We are a county really well known for our parks and recreation, and this is part of who we are and can continue to build on …, Hastings said. “No one likes to spend the money, but ultimately this is Program Open Space dollars. We may not have these dollars if we don’t continue to spend them.”

After taking an informal poll, the council agreed to reapproach the seller with its $35,000 offer.

“I really want to get the property,” Dodd said, “but I don’t think we should go more than $35,000.”

McCain, however, continued to share his desire for acquiring the property, going so far as to offer $4,000 from his own pocket to pay the asking price.

“We should be here as a council to make things happen and make our community better,” he said. “The question should be how can we make this work, not how can we make this not work.”