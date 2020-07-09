Armed Robbery During Pot Deal

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man and a juvenile were charged with armed robbery and assault last week after allegedly threatening to shoot and stab three individuals during an apparent drug deal gone bad.

Around 12:15 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the downtown area when he was dispatched to a reported armed robbery. Ocean City Communications broadcasted a description of the suspects, later identified as Isaiah Westcott, 20, of New Church, Va., and a juvenile.

OCPD officers arrived and interviewed the three victims, who reportedly told police they were doing laundry at motel on 9th Street and wanted to obtain some marijuana. The made arrangements with Westcott and the juvenile to purchase marijuana in the area of 9th Street and Washington Lane, but decided the did not like the location because they could see police on the Boardwalk nearby. Instead, they moved the transaction to an apartment on 9th Street, according to police reports.

Once at the apartment, the suspects told the potential buyers the marijuana was in a backpack, but when they reached inside, Westcott and the other suspect pulled out a silver revolver and pointed it at the three victims and demanded their money and valuables. According to police reports, Westcott told the three individuals if they did not comply, he would stab them and kill them while reaching for his waistband.

One victim reportedly handed over his wallet containing $700 in cash, while another victim handed over his wallet containing $170 in cash. The third female victim told police she did not have any money and Westcott reportedly told her to give him her gold necklace from her neck.

When the victim did not move fast enough for Westcott’s liking, he sucker punched her in the face and physically removed her necklace and cell phone from her person and threatened to stab her again, according to police reports. Westcott and the juvenile were placed under arrest and charged with armed robbery, assault and theft. Westcott was searched and the female victim’s necklace was found in his pocket. During a search of the area, OCPD officers also located one of the other victim’s wallet, minus the $700 in cash. Wescott had a bail review hearing on Monday and was ordered to be held without bond.

x

Serious Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on first-degree assault charges last week after allegedly beating and choking his girlfriend in an attack that began late at night and continued into the next morning.

Around 8:25 a.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a hotel at 6th Street to assist with an eviction. The officers were met in the lobby by a male identified as Jason Price, 44, of Aston, Pa. Price advised police he had arrived in Ocean City the night before and was staying with his girlfriend in a room on the second floor.

Price reportedly told police his girlfriend was currently in the room with another unidentified male and that he wanted the officers’ assistance in removing them from the room. OCPD officers reportedly told Price they would go to the room with him, but that they could not evict the occupants because it was a civil matter that needed to be carried out by hotel staff. The hotel manager accompanied the officers and Price to the room on the second floor.

The officers approached the room and found the door open with Price’s girlfriend and another man, later identified as her cousin. Price’s girlfriend asked OCPD officers to come into the room and close the door so she could speak with them privately.

According to police reports, the female victim was emotionally upset and spoke in a scratchy, hoarse voice and had difficulty speaking. The officers also noted the room was in disarray with damage to the hotel’s microwave and a dresser drawer.

The victim reportedly told police she and Price had arrived the night before and went out to a nearby bar for drinks for several hours. As the couple walked back to the hotel, Price began to argue with the victim and verbally abused her, calling her several vulgar names, according to police reports.

The victim told police when the couple arrived back at the hotel, the verbal argument turned into a physical altercation. The victim reportedly told police Price violently slammed her head against the wall repeatedly throughout the night and early morning hours.

According to police reports, the victim told the officers she eventually left the hotel room and sat on the beach to watch the sunrise. When she looked back at the hotel, she saw Price on the front porch staring at her. According to police reports, Price eventually approached the victim on the beach and told her he was going to kill himself by jumping into the ocean.

The victim went back to the hotel room and Price reportedly followed her, shoving her to the floor when she reached their room. The victim told police Price shoved her into a small closet in the room and she landed on top of her luggage. The victim reportedly told police Price then threw her on the bed and positioned himself on top of her and began to choke her with his arm around her neck.

The victim told police she never lost consciousness, but Price choked her to the point she could no longer breathe. She was able to fight back and Price eventually stopped assaulting her and left the room. The officers observed bruises and scratches on the victim’s neck and bruises on her arms and shoulder consistent with her story. Ocean City Paramedics arrived and treated the victim at the scene.

Price was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held without bond.

x

Holiday Plans Cut Short

OCEAN CITY — Three Virginia men were arrested for motor vehicle theft and other charges last weekend after a license plate reader on Route 50 alerted police of the stolen vehicle.

Around 3 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the downtown area when he was advised by Ocean City Police Communications that a stationary license plate reader on eastbound Route 50 had alerted on a reported stolen vehicle. Communications advised the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Fairfax, Va. three days earlier, had entered Ocean City at North Division Street.

The officer observed the vehicle traveling southbound the wrong way on Baltimore Avenue until it turned west onto Second Street. Other OCPD officers converged on the scene, initiated a traffic stop and detained three occupants including Luis Perez-Santiago, 19, of Seven Corners, Va.; Kevin Cinfuentes, 18, of Seven Corners, Va.; and Kevin Hernandez-Gomez of Falls Church, Va.

Hernandez-Gomez agreed to speak with police after being read his Miranda rights. Hernandez-Gomez reportedly told police the occupants wanted to come to Ocean City for the day on July 4 and took the vehicle from its owner in Fairfax and made the trip. A search of the vehicle revealed multiple bottles of tequila along with methamphetamines, according to police reports.

Ocean City Communications confirmed with the Fairfax Police Department the vehicle had been taken from the owner without her permission. Fairfax Police requested the vehicle be towed to the impound lot at the Public Safety Building where it could be retrieved by the owner later.

Each of the suspects was arrested and charged with unlawful motor vehicle taking, theft from $1,500 to under $25,000, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and a violation of the town’s open container ordinance. Each of the suspects were ordered to be held on a $5,000 bond.

x

Downtown Burglary Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore woman was arrested on burglary charges last weekend after allegedly being found passed out in a downtown residence in which she did not belong.

Around 5:25 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a residence on 11th Street for a reported burglary in progress. The officer met with the homeowner who directed the officer to the area of the porch and a sliding glass door.

Just inside the residence, the officer observed a woman later identified as Nicole Surref, 41, of Baltimore, asleep on a couch. According to police reports, the couch was about 15 feet away from the sliding glass door and well inside the residence. The officer woke Surref and placed her in handcuffs.

The officer spoke with the homeowner who said he did not know Surref and that she did not have his permission to be in the residence. Surref was placed under arrest and was charged with fourth-degree burglary. She later admitted she was homeless.