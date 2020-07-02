Salisbury Artist Completes Mural For OCDC Art Program & ALOC’s Outreach

Artist Jessica Schlegel of Salisbury has completed a four-sided mural on the utility box at Wicomico Street and Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City depicting local scenes and celebrating the resort. The ongoing utility box painting project is part of the Art League of Ocean City’s outreach mission and the Ocean City Development Corporation’s Public Art Program.