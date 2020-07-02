Open Houses Of The Week – July 3, 2020

by
OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
New Construction
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Mary McCracken
Long & Foster
410-430-7302

OCEAN CITY
7 Corner Store Ln
Sunset Island
67th St. Bayside
Sun 10-1/Mon 10-12
4BR+Den
3FB/2HB TH
Kim Mcguigan
Shore Results
443-496-1446