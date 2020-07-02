Buzz Meadery co-owner Brett Hines is set up at the Berlin Farmers Market last Sunday. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A variety of new eateries, a candy store and even a meadery are among the new businesses calling Berlin home.

Summer is bringing several new businesses to downtown Berlin. The Buzz Meadery opened last week and Dolle’s Candy Land and Pop’s Kitchen by DeNovo’s are set to open in the coming weeks. Several existing merchants have added new offerings.

“Berlin must be doing something right as interest in our town has increased even during a global pandemic,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “Business is alive and well here in downtown Berlin and I’m excited for these new family owned businesses to join our community.”

Brett and Megan Hines, both high school teachers, welcomed customers to The Buzz Meadery on Route 113 June 25. The Berlin couple produces naturally carbonated session mead (honey wine) using honey and fruit sourced directly from the Eastern Shore. Their initial release was Strawbuddy, a 6.9% alcohol mead made of honey and strawberries.

“This has always been our passion, something that’s excited us,” Megan Hines said. “Not only are we making mead, we’re sourcing all of our stuff locally. It’s all coming from the Eastern Shore.”

The meadery produces small batches—four a month—and Hines warns that they might sell out quickly.

“When we have it we have it,” she said.

At the other end of town, Burley Oak Brewing Co. has opened Uno Mas, a walk-up taqueria. Burley Oak’s Bryan Brushmiller said it was something the brewery had wanted to offer for some time.

“We were able to utilize the food and beverage manager we hired for the Globe to open the taco spot we’ve been trying to open,” Brushmiller said.

The shop features a simple menu of four tacos—barbacoa, chorizo, veggie and the Eastern Shore—that average $4 each.

“Every taco is made to order,” he said, adding that the shop was open every day.

In response to a need identified during the closures related to COVID-19, Brushmiller said changes were also underway at the Burley Café. The café will still offer quality coffee as well as beer and wine but will also begin to offer artisanal products such as meats and cheeses. While prepared food will still be available, the café will adopt the grab-and-go model.

“It’s going to be more of a specialty market,” Brushmiller said. “We’re filling a niche.”

On Main Street, Wells said Simple Pleasures was expected to take over the space of A Little Bit Sheepish, which is closing. Next door, Dolle’s Candy Land is expected to open within the month. The shop, which will be Dolle’s fifth location, will feature the taffy, chocolate and popcorn Dolle’s fans love. Pop’s Kitchen, operated by the connections behind DeNovo’s in Ocean Pines, is also set to open soon. The quick-serve restaurant will feature pizza, salads, subs, burgers, strombolis and calzones.

Clearlight Studio, which opened three years ago, will soon become Harvest Guitars. The shop is expected to open July 11 featuring handmade guitars created with local wood.

“We have been building our keep it local, ‘Made in Berlin’ brand and I’m very excited about Harvest Guitars opening soon,” Wells said.

J&M Meat Market is expanding to offer more grocery inventory.

A major business change is underway on Broad Street. The old farm supply store at 115 Broad St. will become a second location for OCM Crabs in 2021. The store, which will have a different name, will sell steamed crabs and a general store inventory of local food. Wells said the proprietors would be restoring the building before they open next year.

“They’re bringing the building back to its original state inside,” she said.