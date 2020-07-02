The Masked Superhero Project is a coordinated effort by Rotary International District 7630, which includes 39 clubs and 1,500 Rotarians in the State of Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland to assist in the fight against the spread of the COVID 19 virus pandemic. In the month of April and May, District Rotarians and supporters contributed $38,000-plus to deliver 22,500 PPE masks to 15 hospitals and 6,000 masks to Easter Seals within the Rotary District. The Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club along with Southern Sussex Rotary Club participated in this project by supplying and delivering 450 surgical masks and 480 KN95 masks to Atlantic General Hospital. Pictured, from left, are Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club President Cliff Berg, Amy Senseny of Southern Sussex Rotary Club and Jan Greiger of Atlantic General Hospital.