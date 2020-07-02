Lions Donations Supports Disabled Vets & Shelter Animals

The Ocean City Lions Club donated $5,000 to US Kennels to support its mission of helping disabled vets while saving shelter animals. The program rescues, rehabilitates and trains dogs in advanced obedience and medical tasks. Pictured, from left, are Past President Norm Cathell, 1st Vice President Mike Hooper, US Kennel President Mirela Hardy, founder Chris Hardy, Head Trainer Dan Ray Atkinson, US Kennels Ladies President Anne Marie Atkinson and OC Lions President John Topfer. Pictured in front are Gus, Brody and Ace. Submitted Photos