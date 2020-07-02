The front cover and back cover of “The Immigrant” are pictured. Submitted Photos

OCEAN CITY – A long-time local property owner will celebrate the release of his new book with several planned book signings.

Beginning Friday, July 3, Tony Christ, who calls Ocean City and Falls Church, Va. home, will hold signing events for his new book, “The Immigrant.”

A synopsis of the book reads, “An island boy nicknamed Breadcrumb grew up in an environment of extreme religious persecution. After the Christian genocide his father told him to go to America and, at age thirteen, he began his odyssey. Struggling through many difficult years in Turkey, he eventually got to America by serving his enemies. His is a story of courage, faith and perseverance. His is the tale of the modern immigrant.”

Christ said the book details the true story of his father, Chris Christ, who faced years of religious prejudice in Turkey before immigrating to America.

“He is a survivor of the Christian genocide in Turkey, and he never talked about it …,” he said. “He faced a lot of hardships growing up, but was very positive and optimistic and overcame many circumstances. I thought it was a good story.”

Christ noted his father arrived in America in 1945 while serving as a butler to the Turkish ambassador. In the ensuing years, he married, became a U.S. citizen and raised a family. In 1954, Chris Christ came to Ocean City and soon afterward opened Anthony’s Carryout, which is still in operation today.

Christ said “The Immigrant” was 25 years in the making. He began writing in 1995 – a year after his father passed away – and completed the book in the early 2000s. But between working a full-time job and raising a family, he explained he had little time for anything else.

“I went to two Greek bazaars and sold them, but never really did anything with them after that,” he said.

But at the urging of his daughter Katelyn, Christ said he recently decided to revisit the book.

Together, they re-edited and self-published “The Immigrant.” Christ estimates he spent more than 1,000 hours over the last 12 months working on the book.

“We had about a hundred arguments getting it here,” he joked. “But we got it done, and I feel good about it.”

Available to the public for the first time, Christ said “The Immigrant” is timely, as it deals with immigration and extreme prejudice. He added his father’s story also reflects the importance of hope and perseverance.

“It shows how people can overcome extreme difficulties in life and persevere,” he said. “I want to give the younger generation some hope and something positive.”

Christ said the book also includes a prelude by Archbishop Iakovos of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of North and South America and a recommendation from “The Waltons” creator Earl Hamner Jr. Both were written before their deaths.

“The Immigrant” is now available on Amazon for $23.99. Copies of the book will also be available for purchase during Christ’s book signing events beginning this weekend.

Planned book signing events are as follows:

July 3, Bourbon Street on the Beach, 4-8 p.m.

July 4, North Division Street and the Boardwalk, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Jolly Roger Amusement Park, 4-8 p.m.

July 5, Johnny’s Pizza Ocean Pines, 4-6 p.m., and Johnny’s Pizza Ocean City, 7-10 p.m.

July 7, Fager’s, 2-6 p.m.