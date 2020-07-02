BERLIN – The following represents a series of press releases and announcements recognizing local students’ achievements.

•Stephen Decatur High School junior Houston Phillips finished first place in the state in the Economic Education Stock Market Game. Phillips set a school record, earning a return of over 90% on a $100,000 virtual investment.

The program is sponsored by the SIFMA Foundation, an independent educational corporation which has served more than 17 million students since 1977.

Phillips participated in the program as a student in business teacher Kurt Marx’s Advanced Marketing course.

•Lexi Mathabel of Ocean City graduated with Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Ohio University. She was also named to the school’s Dean List. More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020.

•The following residents were recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2020 semester: Elsa Quillin of Berlin, Ethan King of Delmar and Carey Hickman of Pocomoke City. In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

•Cedar Crest College celebrated the Class of 2020 virtually this year by providing students with a message from President Elizabeth Meade, posting online pictures, and creating a website dedicated to them. Among the graduates was Guadalupe Guzman, of Selbyville, who earned with a degree in Public Health.

•Lauren Grow of Selbyville, Del., a sophomore Intelligence Analysis major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

•College of Charleston congratulated more than 2,600 students who were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for Spring 2020. The following local students earned honors: Max Bisaha of Berlin, who was named to the Dean’s List and is majoring in Political Science; Molly McCormick of Berlin, who was named to the Dean’s List and is majoring in Psychology; Rachael Weidman of Berlin, who was named to the President’s List and is majoring in Psychology; and Maya Ziashakeri of Berlin, who was named to the President’s List and is majoring in Exercise Science.

•Ryan Murphy of Berlin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from College of Charleston in May 2020. Murphy was among the more than 1,500 students who received degrees.

•Kyla Walker of Berlin graduated from Hood College in May with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

•Sarah Ashmore, a native of Bethany Beach, Del., has been named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Ashmore is majoring in journalism and is a member of the Class of 2021. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

•Jillian Griggs of Berlin, was among a select group of outstanding students named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Adelphi University.

•Matthew Kinsey of Berlin has earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2020 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, achieving this accomplishment despite transitioning to online learning midway through the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

•Ocean City resident Whitney Van Kirk has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2020 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Van Kirk is a writing rhetoric and technical communication major.

•Jillian Griggs, of Berlin, was among a select group of outstanding students named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Adelphi University.

•James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. The high achieving students were Caroline Pasquariello of Berlin and Corinne Krasner of Berlin.

•The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Lauren Dykes of Berlin, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

•Laila Mirza of Ocean Pines made the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

•Julia Hill, of Ocean Pines, graduated with an Educational Technology, EdD from Boise State University on May 9.

•Lauren A. Lapenna of Selbyville graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Lapenna was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May. She was also named to the school’s Dean List.

•McDaniel College welcomes members of the Class of 2024. Students who have deposited as of June 5 include Emma Beachley of Berlin, a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and plans to study Social Work and Health Sciences; Hannah Burke of Ocean City, a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and plans to study Biology and Business Administration; Branden Manuel of Berlin, a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School; Andrew Mathews of Berlin, a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School who plans to study Psychology and Theatre Arts.

•Sarah Flakowitz of Berlin has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

•Ross Dickerson, of Berlin, graduated from The University of Tampa on May 9. Dickerson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management.

•Chadwick Fischer, a Nichols College student from Berlin, achieved Dean’s List status for the spring 2020 semester at Nichols College, which ended in May. The Dean’s List and President’s List give recognition to those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. In order to be included on the Dean’s List, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.

•Josephine Grimes, of Selbyville, has been named to Moore College of Art & Design’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Grimes is a Fine Arts major.

•The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Karen Jimenez De Ocampo of Selbyville at Salisbury University; John Bunke of Ocean City at Salisbury University; and Emma Hancock of Ocean City at Salisbury University

•John Douds Jr. of Selbyville, Del., was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Douds was initiated at University of Delaware.

•Jason Chrysanthis of Berlin graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources during commencement ceremonies at the University of Vermont.

•Michael Kanavy has been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall of 2019. Kanavy of Selbyville, Del., is a Doctor of Physical Therapy student.

•A total of 1,101 students, including Eduardo Perez Cruz of Selbyville, Del., received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

•Casey Rae Baron, of Berlin, is among the more than 5,400 candidates at the University of Mississippi who graduated during a live, virtual celebratory event in May. Baron, a Risk Management and Insurance major, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in the School of Business Administration.

•William J. Ransone of Selbyville graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

•More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester, including Patrick Miller, a Operations and Supply Chain Management major from Ocean City, and Hannah Slacum, a Marine Science major from Ocean City.

•Some 25 Worcester County students recently graduated from Salisbury University as part of the fall 2019 graduating class. They were among the 741 students who received 636 bachelor’s degrees, 100 master’s degrees and five doctoral degrees during a ceremony at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.

Berlin area residents include Brooks Decker, B.A., communication arts; Matthew Krall, B.S., chemistry; Connor McGee, B.S., information systems; Michelle Meehan, B.S. accounting, cum laude; Ashley Mertz, M.Ed., curriculum and instruction; Joshua Moyer, B.S., computer science; Kayla Mozeik, B.S., elementary education, magna cum laude; William Neville, B.S., marketing, summa cum laude; Adam Payne, M.Ed., educational leadership; Jared Rabel, B.A., political science; Jaimie Ridgely, Ed.D., contemporary curriculum; Brooke Schulz, D.N.P.; and Douglas Wehrle, B.S., management.

Ocean City area residents include Claire Bowersox, B.S.N.; Charles Messick, B.S., interdisciplinary studies; Lee Messick, B.S., marketing; and Marley Parsons, B.F.A., magna cum laude; Kaitlyn Sroka, B.S.N.

Pocomoke area residents include McKenzie Beauchamp, B.A., environmental studies, magna cum laude; and Megan Miller, Ed.D., contemporary curriculum.

Whaleyville area residents include Ciara Collins, B.A., psychology; and Augustus Esham, B.A., communication arts, cum laude.

Other area residents include Edwin Halter, B.A., interdisciplinary studies, of Girdletree; Blaire Jackson, M.S., applied health physiology, of Newark; and Hettie Epison, B.F.A., cum laude, of Snow Hill.