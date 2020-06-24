With gathering limits expected to be in place through the summer, the White Marlin Open is planning crowd controls at the host Harbour Island Marina for the August event. File Photo

OCEAN CITY — There will be a White Marlin Open in August just as there has been for nearly five decades, but the event this year might look a little different due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

For the past 47 years, the White Marlin Open, deemed the largest billfish tournament in the world, has been a highlight of the summer season in Ocean City during the first week in August and that will not change this year. What will likely change is how the annual event adjusts and adapts to whatever social distancing and capacity limitations might still be in place related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last few months, White Marlin Open (WMO) officials have working with state regulatory agencies on just how the tournament fits into Maryland’s phased recovery plan. On the one hand, the WMO appeared to be a large sporting event, which would not be allowed until stage three of Gov. Larry Hogan’s three-stage roadmap to recovery. On the other hand, despite its size and stature, the WMO is still just a fishing tournament that is covered under the current stage two of the recovery plan.

Local attorney Joseph Moore, representing the WMO, came before the Mayor and Council on Tuesday seeking a general letter of support from the town’s elected officials for the tournament scheduled for Aug. 3-7 at host Harbour Island on 14th Street and the bay.

Moore explained with the help of Delegate Wayne Hartman, the WMO gained some clarification from the state on the tournament and has essentially been given the green light to hold the event so long as the Worcester County Health Department is consulted.

“What we’re seeking is a letter of general support from the council because at the time of that letter, there were some concerns about what our requirements were going to be,” he said. “After I sent the letter, I followed it up because thanks to Delegate Wayne Hartman, we got a very good clarification of the circumstances from the Maryland Secretary of Commerce.”

In an email to Hartman, State Commerce Secretary Kelly Shulz said she had consulted with other concerned state agencies and the consensus was the WMO could be held in August as planned as long as all current COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to.

“We all came to the conclusion that this is not a typical spectator sport due to there not necessarily being a specific venue in which it takes place,” she said in the email. “Our guidance would be to make sure that the local health officer is aware of the plan so that they have some awareness of the event, but we do not believe that the guidance you are referencing would be used for fishing tournaments. Thus, there would be no limitation on the event or the spectators other than the guidance that is currently in place for the restaurants, bars, etc. where individuals may gather before, during or after the event.”

Moore said that correspondence cleared up any concerns the state might have with the tournament, but pointed out consultation with the county health department was still a hurdle to be cleared.

“Where we are now though is we still have to have the input of the health department so they can note the circumstances under which we are going to take place,” he said. “We have stressed from the inception we will strictly comply with all of the COVID-19 requirements that are then in effect.”

Moore was quick to point out the WMO’s economic impact on the town and asserted event organizers would take careful steps to make sure it complies with any requirements still in place.

“We are very, very aware the White Marlin Open for the last 47 years has been an economic driver for Ocean City,” he said. “We are very definitely and very sincerely going to comply with all of the requirements in effect for the safety of our participants and the spectators who come.”

Moore explained some of the proposals on the table to spread out the spectators for the WMO to comply with the requirements and ensure social distancing, including an innovative plan to utilize a downtown park complex.

“We have filed an application with the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department requesting the use of the ballfields at 3rd Street for the purpose of having a virtual view of the White Marlin Open and to limit the number of people who would otherwise come to Harbour Island,” he said. “At that location, we would have a family-friendly atmosphere so they can watch not only the virtual weigh-ins, but also the boats returning to Harbour Island at the end of the day.”

Moore provided some details about what a satellite venue at 3rd Street might look like.

“We intend to have one or perhaps two large screens at that location,” he said. “We will be offering bottled water and soft drinks and perhaps some light-fare food, but no alcoholic beverages.”

In terms of social distancing, the WMO is making a concerted effort to limit the crowds at the host marina including, perhaps for the first time ever, the issuance of daily wristbands for spectators.

“At both Harbour Island and 3rd Street, if it’s approved, we will limit the capacity very definitely to what is then required by the health department and other regulatory agencies,” he said. “For instance, at Harbour Island, we will issue entrance bracelets. They will be color-coded for each day so that people can’t use them for more than one day and they will be strictly limited.”

In short, Moore told the Mayor and Council WMO organizers will take any and all steps to ensure public safety and adhere to whatever COVID-19 requirements are in place at the time of the tournament.

“I think you all know that historically, the White Marlin Open has been very security-conscious and we will follow that at this point in time,” he said. “Additionally, we will have additional security personnel that will enforce social distancing and whatever other requirements that are in place at that time.”

The council voted 6-0 with Councilman John Gehrig absent to approve a general letter of support for the WMO as it works through the various regulatory hurdles. Council Secretary Mary Knight was particularly enthused with the 3rd Street concept.

“I’m really excited about what you’re going to do at 3rd Street,” she said. “I think it’s a great idea and if it goes well this year, maybe it’s something we can continue in the future. Sometimes, it’s more fun to have it more open and have family-friendly things going on.”

Mayor Rick Meehan pointed out the letter of support was for the WMO in general and any and all logistical issues would have to be worked out with the Harbour Island community. In the interest of transparency, Meehan pointed out he does live in Harbour Island, but does not serve on the board.

“Your request is for the tournament itself to be held, right?” he said. “Whatever happens at Harbour Island is yet to be determined. I imagine you’re working with the Harbour Island condo association on those things, but that really isn’t a part of this. This is just to make sure the tournament goes on.”