SALISBURY – A resolution declaring Wicomico a Second Amendment preservation county was withdrawn this week following recent national events.

At the request of Sheriff Mike Lewis, a proposed resolution declaring Wicomico a Second Amendment preservation county – or a county that prohibits or impedes the enforcement of gun control measures viewed as a violation of the Second Amendment – was removed from the Wicomico County Council agenda on Tuesday.

Lewis, who submitted the Second Amendment resolution to the county executive office in February, told the council this week he had read emails, fielded phone calls and listened to community members in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis late last month. He said their concerns solidified his decision to withdraw the proposed resolution.

“I listened to the concerns of citizens in this area and I think to pass a resolution like the Second Amendment resolution at this time would be insensitive and unacceptable,” he said, “and I would like to request that this resolution be withdrawn and postponed.”

As of Tuesday, nearly 1,800 community members have signed an online petition calling for the council to approve a resolution in favor of affirming the Second Amendment and opposing gun control legislation.

“Stripping the citizens of their rights is something we simply can’t ignore,” the petition reads. “We hope you consider this petition with the same regard you should. We are the people, after all. And this is what we all want.”

That effort, however, has been met with opposition from several county organizations. Last month, for example, a coalition of seven groups – including the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus, Wicomico County NAACP, Wicomico PUSH4Education, Wicomico Truth and Reconciliation Initiative, the City of Salisbury Lynching Memorial Task Force, Salisbury Junior Chamber of Commerce and Moms Demand Action – issued a statement calling on the council to delay voting on a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.

The coalition, named Wicomico for Common Sense Gun Safety, argued the resolution does not consider racial disparities in how minorities are treated in gun ownership and uses language “that is currently anti-democracy and contrary to rule of law.” The group added that Wicomico County gun owners from all backgrounds should be included in the discussion.

Lewis told county leaders this week he was withdrawing the resolution, but had plans to bring it before the council again.

“I will remain an advocate and staunch defender of our Second Amendment right,” he said. “But I certainly recognize our community’s pain right now and their concerns in why it’s important we postpone this at this time.”

In the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, Wicomico resident Timothy Wertz urged the council to reconsider and support the Second Amendment resolution.

“We’re not a militia, we’re not a vigilante group,” he said. “We stand for all people, all races, all sexes. We stand united and we want to make that loud and clear. We ask you to put it back to a vote and vote on it.”

Wicomico resident Donnie Waters, however, said a Second Amendment resolution was not warranted.

“Given the enormity of issues facing Wicomico County with regards to structural racism, COVID-19 pandemic, budgetary shortfalls, social and economic problems and uncertainty in every area of life, and as an avid firearms owner, hunter and sportsman, it is bewildering to me and many in my community as to why it is legally or morally expedient to even consider a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution for Wicomico County at this moment in time,” he said. “This sends the wrong signal to citizens.”

Nicole Hollywood, a spokeswoman for Moms Demand Action, agreed.

“Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions like this one are legally meaningless, but they undermine the rule of law, foster distrust between law enforcement and communities, confuse people into thinking they do not have to follow gun laws, and may deter others from reporting individuals who may harm themselves and others,” she said.