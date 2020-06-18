FENWICK ISLAND – Three Fenwick Island council members will retain their seats on the dais for another term, as the town received no other candidates for this year’s municipal election.

In a special meeting on Wednesday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to receive the names of the candidates in the August 2020 town election.

Councilwoman Vicki Carmean and Councilmen Gardner Bunting and Bernie Merritt were the only applicants for the three seats that are up for grabs this year.

Board of Elections Inspector Audrey Serio said the three incumbents were the only candidates to apply by the June. 17 deadline. As a result, the town will not hold an election this year.

“They are all qualified and are now presently holding office in town,” she told the council this week. “Since there are three openings and three candidates, Fenwick Island will not be having a municipal election this year.”

With no further discussion, the council voted 6-0, with Bunting absent, to accept the names of the candidates to the town council.

This will be Carmean and Bunting’s eighth term in office and Merritt’s third term in office.

The candidates will retain their positions on the council for another two years.