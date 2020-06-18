Things I Like – June 19, 2020

by

My kids helping with a house project

Visible signs of police support

Binging a TV show with my son

Smell of suntan lotion on the beach

Rain on a freshly waxed car

A shower after a long beach day

Being full after splitting a dozen huge crabs with my wife

Catching a register just opening at the grocery store

Nights when I fall asleep fast

An old, soft T-shirt

When karma presents itself

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.