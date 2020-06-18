Connor F. Henry

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City police late Sunday arrested a fugitive wanted in connection with a homicide in New Castle, Pa. during a traffic stop that briefly closed Coastal Highway.

On Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers arrested Connor Farris Henry, 20, of New Castle, Pa., who was wanted on a fugitive warrant for a homicide in his home town back on June 5. Henry, along with his father, Toddy Henry, 47, of New Castle, Pa., were wanted in connection with the murder of Amari Wise, 19.

In working with the New Castle, Pa. authorities, the OCPD received information that Connor Henry was staying in Ocean City. OCPD officers were able to locate Connor Henry and initiated a traffic stop. Northbound Coastal Highway was shut down briefly during the traffic stop and Connor Henry was arrested without incident.

Connor Henry is in Ocean City Police custody and was waiting to be seen by a District Court Commissioner late Monday afternoon. According to New Castle News, Todd Henry turned himself in to Lawrence County, Pa. officials on Monday.

According to published reports, Wise was last seen on June 5. New Castle News has reported the younger Henry shot Wise once and killed him in their garage and the elder Henry helped clean up the crime scene. Wise’s remains were recovered on Monday in a wooded area not far from the alleged crime scene after authorities received a tip, according to published reports.