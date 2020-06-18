BERLIN — Roughly three months after being shut down because of the growing COVID-19 crisis, the Ocean Downs Casino will reopen on Friday with capacity limitations and safety measures in place.

The Ocean Downs Casino will reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday with strict limitations and guidelines. For example, the casino will open with capacity limited at 50 percent. As a result, there could be lines for would-be gamblers monitored closely by casino security staffers. Ocean Downs Casino General Manager Bobbi Sample said this week the management and staff have been preparing carefully for the reopening since the facility was closed in March.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back safely,” she said. “We will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of our players and team members including limiting the number of people inside the facility.”

The casino will reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday and will close at 2 a.m. Going forward until further notice, the hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Despite half capacity, there still be over 500 slot machines as well as 60 seats at gaming tables. In addition, the casino has installed numerous floor decals and signage throughout the property to illustrate proper distancing and inform guests of the various guidelines and regulations.

All casino employees will be required to wear masks while working, and each employee will have a health screening before each shift including a temperature check. Likewise, guests will undergo a temperature check by trained security officers before entering the casino and will be required to wear masks while on the property. For those who arrive without a mask, the casino will provide them.

The casino will have trained employees continuously sanitizing the facility including cleaning each gaming terminal and all hard surfaces. Hand sanitizers have been installed throughout the property.

“Things will be a little different for a while, but we are striving to deliver the fun, friendly and safe experience you’ve come to expect,” the casino’s statement reads. “We are proud to be a part of our community and have worked with the Maryland Gaming Control Board, state leadership, public health officials and sanitation consultants to develop comprehensive reopening protocols, which include new health and safety precautions.”

Live horse racing at the casino will resume July 6 without general public admission.