The entrance to Oceans East off Seahawk Road is pictured. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – An apartment complex on Seahawk Road is expected to grow following approval from town officials.

The Berlin Planning Commission last week approved plans for the addition of 154 units to Oceans East on Seahawk Road. This phase of the project will include a mix of apartments and townhomes to be rented.

“Your project is very impressive,” commission member Pete Cosby said. “Obviously it’s serving a real public need…We’ve got them packed in here but people need to live somewhere. It looks good for what it is.”

Engineer Brock Parker told the commission the second phase of Oceans East was meant to make the existing project larger while not disrupting the first phase of apartments. He said the existing 180 garden-style apartments would be augmented with 154 additional units. Those new units would include 132 apartments in five buildings and 22 townhouses.

“Our challenge here was to expand the existing phase one but also keep it together,” he said.

The highlight of the second phase of the project will be a large central pond.

“It’s supposed to be a real big wow,” developer Blair Rinnier said. “You’re going to hear the water, you’re going to see the water, you’ve got the up-lit fountains.”

Officials had no complaints about the proposed construction plans but commission member John Barrett did express concern about the entrance to Oceans East, which he said was awkward and stuck out into the roadway. Mark Cropper, Rinnier’s attorney, said the changes to the entrance had been made after construction at the request of Berlin officials.

“That wasn’t what was originally done,” said Mark Cropper, Rinnier’s attorney. “The history of it was the original improvements to Seahawk were demanded by the community as a condition of support for the project. That’s what got built….There were some complaints raised afterward. They didn’t like what they granted. Therefore they came to Blair and asked if he would voluntarily make additional changes. Trying to be a good steward of the community he again did what he was asked to do that quite honestly he had no obligation to do.”

Nevertheless Barrett said he thought it needed improvement.

“With another phase coming it’s going to create more traffic,” he said. “It’s just an awkward section of road.”

Rinnier said that if town officials decided more changes were needed he was open to working with them.

“If that is what the town asked me to do at some future point I’m on board to be part of that process,” he said.