SNOW HILL – An open-air job fair featuring hundreds of local positions will be held Wednesday in Snow Hill.

Worcester County has partnered with the Town of Snow Hill, local chambers of commerce and the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association to host a job fair June 17 at Sturgis Park in Snow Hill. Employers from across the county will be there seeking to fill hundreds of jobs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sturgis Park Pavilion.

“We’re really just trying to connect the businesses and employers with our residents throughout the county that might be on unemployment or it’s running out and they’re ready to start working,” said Melanie Pursel, Worcester County’s tourism director. “Jobs are plentiful. People that want to work will have a job.”

Pursel said that the county helped organize the job fair as a result of the lack of workers in the Ocean City area as COVID-19 restrictions begin to be eased.

“This was in response to the dramatic need for employees in Ocean City, especially with the governor’s announcement last week to open up restaurants at 50% capacity inside,” Pursel said. “The J-1 program will be very limited this year if we see any students at all.”

Each summer, an estimated 4,000 foreign student workers arrive in Ocean City to augment the seasonal workforce in the resort. Those students account for about a third of the resort workforce.

Without them, and with the ability to now reopen, Ocean City businesses are struggling to fill positions.

This week’s job fair is expected to offer hundreds of jobs from within Ocean City as well as within Worcester County as a whole. Pursel said she had more than 30 employers signed up for the event and that there would also be related resources available, such as information on summer programs for kids whose parents might be looking for work.

“This event is free and open to the public,” an announcement from Worcester County reads. “Meet employers from across the county who will be hiring to fill hundreds of jobs with competitive wages, signing bonuses, flexible hours and more.”

Attendees are expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines and participants are asked to wear face coverings. Space is also available at no cost for employers who would like to participate. For more information, contact Pursel at 410-632-3110. Those unable to attend can look for job postings at: