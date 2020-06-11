OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) continues to seek candidates for its board of directors.

While three candidates were certified in May, officials have extended the filing deadline in an effort to drum up at least one more candidate. Candidates now have until July 3 to file.

“Ocean Pines By-Laws require at least two more candidates than the number of seats available, which this year is two,” an OPA news release states.

According to the association, four candidates filed to run for the seats currently held by Doug Parks and Colette Horn. Though one candidate did not meet eligibility requirements, Parks, Horn and Stuart Lakernick were deemed qualified candidates by OPA Secretary Camilla Rogers.

“I have verified that the three eligible candidates are current in their OPA fees and none of them have any outstanding CPI violations,” Rogers wrote in a letter to the OPA Elections Committee. “Therefore, I can certify that Mr. Parks, Dr. Horn and Dr. Lakernick meet the requirements of Section 5.02(c) of the By-Laws and are eligible to run for the office of Director of Ocean Pines Association.”

Board member Steve Tuttle encouraged fellow residents to consider seeking a board position in a recent commentary. He said that the board’s seven directors were able to serve the community. Tuttle said he’d been able to use his education in civil engineering to support OPA staff in the completion of major building projects.

“Serving on the OPA board is also a challenge,” he said. “As a board member, I have been faced with some tough decisions. These have involved expenditures of a substantial amount of association money, which I can assure you are not entered into lightly by our board.”

He added that it was gratifying being a board member because he was able to respond to community concerns and serve alongside the volunteers who served on the association’s committees.

To download a candidate application visit www.oceanpines.org. The completed form should be delivered to Senior Executive Secretary Michelle Bennett at the Administration Building, no later than the close of business on July 3. It can be mailed, hand delivered or emailed.