Sprinklers Credited In Two Downtown Fires

OCEAN CITY — Sprinkler systems are being credited with minimizing the impact of two separate fires on the Boardwalk over the last week.

The Ocean City Fire Department responded to two separate fires over the last week including one at a restaurant and another at an apartment over a business on the Boardwalk. Early last Friday morning, the fire department responded to a fire at the Flavors of Italy Bistro on the Boardwalk.

Firefighters forced entry into the building and learned the sprinkler system had activated and extinguished the fire. Fire damage was contained to the appliance where it originated and an adjacent kitchen hood.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported building fire at Trimper’s Apartments at the south end of the Boardwalk. Firefighters found smoke conditions in the second-floor apartment. Upon entering the building, firefighters discovered an activated sprinkler system had extinguished the fire with damage contained to a small area above the stove. Unfortunately, a business below the apartment suffered significant water damage.

“Fire sprinklers save lives and property,” said Ocean City Fire Marshal Josh Bunting. “This has been seen in the last two fires in Ocean City where, without a fire sprinkler, these buildings would have suffered significant damage.”

Suspect Attempts To Kick In Motel Door

OCEAN CITY — A Mechanicsville, Md. man was arrested on burglary and other charges last weekend after allegedly attempting to kick in his ex-girlfriend’s motel room door in a jealous rage.

Around 1:15 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a downtown motel for a reported breaking and entering in progress. Ocean City Communications advised a male suspect was attempting to kick in the door of a room on the second floor.

Upon arrival, the officer could hear loud screaming coming from the second floor and observed a large crowd of people coming out of their motel rooms to see what was going on. The officer went to the second floor and observed the suspect, later identified as Trevor McClanahan, 19, of Mechanicsville, Md., arguing with another man.

Despite being told to quiet down, McClanahan allegedly continued to scream in an expletive-laced tirade directed at the other man and at his girlfriend, who had locked herself in the motel room, according to police reports. With the crowds growing on neighboring balconies, OCPD officers escorted McClanahan away from the area in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

OCPD officers attempted to calm McClanahan, but he repeatedly attempted to get up from his sitting position and resisted the officers’ attempts to sit him back down. According to police reports, McClanahan continued to scream and incited a crowd of people on the opposite side of the street to join his tirade.

After being told multiple times to stop screaming, McClanahan was taken into custody. While officers attempted to search McClanahan, he continued to thrash around and attempted to pull away from police. He ultimately had to be physically lifted and carried to the police transport vehicle, according to police reports.

OCPD officer interviewed the female in the motel room where McClanahan had been attempting to kick in the door. The female reportedly told police she had broken up with McClanahan months earlier, but he had been unable to move on. She told police McClanahan somehow found out she was in Ocean City and drove to the resort to find her. Somehow, McClanahan found out she was staying in the downtown motel and came to the room, knocked on the door and accused her of cheating.

When the female refused to open the door, McClanahan allegedly began screaming loudly and kicking the door. Afraid for her safety, the victim locked the door and called police. The victim told police she believed if McClanahan had been successful in kicking in the door, he would have assaulted her, according to police reports.

McClanahan was arrested and charged with burglary, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order and disturbing the peace.

Loaded Gun Charges

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested on weapons charges last weekend after he was allegedly found carrying a loaded handgun on his person during a midtown street fight.

Around 11:30 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of Philadelphia Avenue and Robin Drive for a reported fight in progress. As the officer arrived on scene, he observed a crowd of people walking away from the area where the fight had occurred.

According to police reports, the officer noticed one of the males in the crowd had a red handgun in a holster on his right hip. The suspect was identified as Jacob Lopez, 29, of Claymont, Del. The officer exited his vehicle and ordered Lopez to place his hands on his head and get on the ground.

Lopez dropped to his knees and the officer removed the handgun from him and placed him in handcuffs. The officer inspected the weapon and found it to be Ruger E9, which had a full magazine and a cartridge in the chamber.

According to police reports, Lopez was asked if he had a valid carry permit and the suspect told the officer he did not. Lopez reportedly told the officer he thought it was legal to open-carry a firearm in Maryland. Lopez was informed it was not and he was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded handgun on his person and other weapons charges. The Maryland Gun Center advised the officer Lopez was prohibited from possession firearms due to being convicted of a crime with a sentence over two years.

Assault, Weapons Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Florida man was arrested last week for allegedly damaging a vehicle in the north-end condo parking lot and then shoving a security officer who confronted him about it.

Around 9:30 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a condominium building at 115th Street for a reported disorderly individual trespassing in the parking lot. The officer met with condo security officers who said an individual later identified as Justin Lozano, 24, of Haines City, Fla., was screaming and running around the parking lot.

One of the security officers told police he observed Lozano kick the bumper of a vehicle in the parking lot. The OCPD officer examined the vehicle and observed damage on the portion of the vehicle identified by the security officer. The security officer told police when he approached Lozano, the suspect took off his shirt and shoved him with open palms, according to police reports, Lozano then backed away and fled from the parking lot on foot.

Lozano located a short time later across the street and was taken into custody. He was charged with malicious destruction of property and second-degree assault. During a subsequent search, a spring-assisted knife was located on his person in violation of the town’s weapons ordinance and additional charges were tacked on.