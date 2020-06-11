The front entrance to the proposed 7-Eleven in Berlin is pictured. The look of the proposed Fairfield Inn is pictured below. Rendering above by Cummings Signs

BERLIN – The Berlin Planning Commission approved plans for a 7-Eleven and Fairfield Inn near the intersection of Route 50 and North Main Street this week.

On Wednesday, the commission voted 5-1 to approve a site plan for what has been called Athena Plaza, which includes a proposed Fairfield Inn, 7-Eleven and two future development sites. The project sits on the property annexed into town last year at the request of developer Spiro Buas.

“Berlin’s changing,” commission member Newt Chandler said.

Engineer Brock Parker told the commission the proposed site plan was similar to what officials had reviewed last year when they’d considered the annexation but that 7-Eleven and Fairfield Inn had been confirmed now.

Parker described the 7-Eleven as one of the largest models of the store at 5,000 square feet.

“They’re specifically earmarking this particular prototype as a direct competitor to the other two convenience stores you see in this area,” he said.

The 81-unit Fairfield Inn proposed for the parcel will sit at the southwest corner of the site. The other two development spaces on the property have not been finalized.

“We haven’t nailed down a tenant,” Parker said.

The property will be accessed via a right turn in for motorists traveling south on Route 818 or, for those traveling north on 818, through an access point that will line up with the Berlin Main Place entrance across the street.

Chris Denny, chairman of the commission, said he liked the project but criticized the current condition of the property.

“As a resident of the town and fellow business owner, I think it’s a disgrace that it’s looked like that the whole time,” he said.

Commission member Pete Cosby said he wanted to make sure the project included space for a sidewalk. Parker said he’d work with the State Highway Administration to make that happen.

When asked whether the 7-Eleven would resemble the one being built just a few miles east on Route 50, Buas said the one he was building was unique.

“This look, they don’t have anything like it, they don’t plan on repeating it,” he said. “They’re doing it because we asked them to come in with Victorian style. They took away a lot of the taller, more bold aspects of the building and brought it all down.”

Commission member Ron Cascio said he didn’t think the proposed building was Victorian.

“It doesn’t say anything to me,” he said.

Cosby pointed out that the building’s service entrance would face Route 818.

“This is the main entrance to Berlin,” he said. “I’d love to see the place make a statement.”

Parker said he’d mirror the building so that the service entrance was on the opposite side.

Cosby went on to say he’d love to see a hotel on the property that really suited the town, such as a hypothetical Burley Inn with Victorian features. He suggested incorporating some of the features of the Microtel in West Ocean City.

Buas said it was hard to make changes to an established brand and that he thought the Fairfield Inn by Marriott was the best fit for Berlin.

“Microtel … that hotel may have a better look to it for Berlin than this one does but it doesn’t have a better clientele,” he said. “It doesn’t have the same clientele or the same prestige as this does. This, the Marriot, is one of two of the premier brands. This is what will service the people we’re trying to service.”

Buas offered to build a “Welcome to Berlin” sign at the corner of the property.

“I think it’s a great idea,” commission member John Barrett said.

Buas told the commission he would also be contacting town officials to ask them to work with the State Highway Administration to drop the speed limit on Route 818 to 35 mph. He said that would make it possible for him to pursue the concept of using electric golf carts to taxi hotel guests to downtown businesses.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Cosby said.

The commission voted 5-1, with Cascio opposed, to approve the site plan with the changes discussed.