OCEAN CITY — Two people were injured, including one flown to Shock Trauma, and an operator has been charged after a pontoon boat accident in Ocean City on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) responded to a reported boating accident with injuries in the bay near Ocean City. The investigation revealed two women were boarding the rented pontoon boat when they were injured by the vessel’s propeller.

One of the victims sustained injuries to her leg and was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The other victim suffered injuries to her foot and was transported to a nearby medical center. Neither of the victims’ injuries are life-threatening. The operator, Tien Nguyen, 35, of New Jersey, was charged with negligent operation of a vessel for having the pontoon boat in gear while the women were attempting to board it.